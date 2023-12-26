Senior edition

The staff and volunteers at the Preble County Council on Aging, want to wish you a Happy New Year!

2024 is almost here and we want you to know that 2024 is bringing more for our seniors!!

Don’t forget that you can become a member for just $10 a year and you will stay up to date with all of our events and happenings. If you are already a member, remember that memberships are valid Jan. 1, through Dec. 31, and you will need to renew now for 2024. We are looking forward to seeing you visit us soon!

Preble County Council on Aging is located at 800 East St. Clair Street, Eaton. For more information, call 937-456-4947 or 1-800-238-5146, or email [email protected].