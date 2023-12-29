This week at Brookville Branch Library

BROOKVILLE — This week at the Brookville Branch Library, located at 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville:

The library is closedfor the holidays on Monday, Jan. 1 and Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m.

Children ages 3-5 years can enjoy stories, songs, and other fun learning activities designed to develop the language, literacy, and social skills a preschooler needs for school success. Registration is not required.

Coding Club, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Kids ages 6-12 can join this free coding club at the library and learn computer science concepts in a safe and supportive environment. Through lessons in programming language, and utilization of art, game design, and storytelling, learn the concepts of loops, variables, conditionals, and functions that form the basis for all programming languages.

Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Thursday, Jan. 4

Kiwanis Club of Brookville (Open to the public), noon-1 p.m.

Join us at the Brookville Branch Library to learn about everything the Brookville Kiwanis Club is doing in the community and bring some ideas of your own! Registration is not required.

Animanga Club, 3-5 p.m.

Otaku in grades 7-12 assemble! Celebrate anime, manga, and all things Japanese. Registration is not required.

Family Storytime, 6-7 p.m.

Come to the library for quality family time with books, songs, and activities that children and caregivers can enjoy together. Geared towards K-3rd graders, but children of all ages and their families are welcome. Registration is not required.

Friday, Jan. 5

Recipe Swap, 10-11 a.m.

Have a favorite recipe you think others would love? Bring along your favorite recipes (and maybe even a sample!) to share, then chat with other home cooks. Who doesn’t love to talk food? This program is for adults.

Saturday, Jan. 6

Magazine and Puzzle Swap, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

All ages may visit the library’s Quiet Reading Room on the first Saturday of every month for a magazine and puzzle swap. Drop in anytime that day to see what’s up for grabs!

Magazines and puzzles will be available for those who want to swap previously read or new mags for others they’d like to have or trade puzzles for different ones. Anyone can participate, whether they’d like to swap, pick up or donate.

Donations of recent or specialty magazines and puzzles in good condition are welcomed prior to the swap at the library during regular library hours or during the event.

Magazines will include those removed from the library’s collection or patron donations. Registration is not required.

All Ages Crochet Club, 10-11 a.m.

This program is open to crafters ages 6 to adult, and crafters of all skill levels are welcome. If someone has been wanting to learn to crochet, staff will be happy to teach them. Children may need their adult to stay and help them. Crochet hooks and yarn will be provided, but crafters are also encouraged to bring their own if they wish.

