OSP provides update on fatal crash

GRATIS TOWNSHIP — On Friday, Dec. 29, the Ohio State Highway Patrol issued an update on the investigation into a Monday, Dec. 18, double-fatal crash which claimed the life of both a Preble County Sheriff’s Deputy and a West Elkton resident.

The OSHP previously said investigations into fatal crashes “take time to complete” and no timeline could be given as to when additional information would be available.

According to an initial press release from the OSHP following the crash, PCSO Deputy Joshua Hamilton, 34, of Eldorado, was traveling southbound on state Ohio 503 in a marked 2018 Ford Explorer, while Michael Gayhart II, 36, of West Elkton was traveling northbound when the vehicles collided in a head-on crash. Both Deputy Hamilton and Gayhart II died as a result of the crash.

In a news release on Friday, OSHP reported, “troopers have determined Deputy Joshua Hamilton was driving northbound on State Route 503 approximately one minute before the fatal crash occurred at 3:53 a.m. on Dec. 18. Video evidence from Deputy Hamilton’s cruiser shows an unidentified vehicle pass him southbound at what appears to be above the posted speed limit. Deputy Hamilton turns around in a residential driveway and attempts to catch up to the southbound vehicle. A short time later, Deputy Hamilton’s cruiser goes left of center as he enters the curve just north of Ray Road, where the fatal crash occurred.”

The release goes on to note, the crash remains under investigation.

Services for Hamilton were held on Saturday, Dec. 23. Services for Gayhart were held on Wednesday, Dec. 27, at I Am the Word Ministries in West Elkton.