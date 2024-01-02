West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Steve Naudascher, Dustin Bassler, Ed Lockhart, Conner Sebald, Bryon Bitner, Abbie Steele, Leah Rose Papczun, Jennifer Kincer Eury, Gabbi Cooper, Dale Spitler, Laura Fleming Kasserman, Steve Naudascher, Diane Jones, Dale Spitler, Kathryn Baker, Susan Carico, Helen McCoy, Paula Wysong, Richard Miller, in memory of Donna Smith.

Anniversaries this week: Curtis and Dorothy Early.

AKS Fresh Nuts Sale

Alpha Kappa Sorority is selling fresh nuts, candied and non-candied, in varieties of almonds, cashews, English walnuts, and pecan pieces or halves. To order, contact Missy Riegel at 937-248-4166 or Wendy Chesney at 937-336-2027.

American Legion Post 322

Games and cards take place every Saturday from noon-5 p.m. for members and invited guests. Includes Happy Hour. Bring your cards or favorite board games.

Euchre every Wednesday at 7 p.m., $5 entry fee, Ladies Night, drink specials, and 50/50 raffle is open to the public.

Sr. Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. at James E. Ryan Post 322, Ohio 503 South.

Venison for Food Banks

The Venison for Food Banks of Preble County program is on-going. Anyone who takes a deer can donate all or part of the meat for the Foodbanks. We have sponsors who will take care of the processing fees. You may contact Brad Turner, Preble County Game Warden, or Curtis Early from Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club at 937-533-3226 for more information.

BINGO

West Alexandria Fireman’s Association BINGO doors open at 5 p.m. and early bird BINGO starts at 6 p.m. every Thursday at 25 E Dayton Street. The more in attendance, the higher the payouts. All proceeds go to your local firemen’s associations.

Library News

Stop in for January Grab and Go Kits for everyone.

Jan. 6, 13, 20, 27, Magical World of Storytime is from 11 a.m. to noon every Saturday.

Jan. 8-13, is Harry Potter Spirit Week. Each time you visit the library you will receive a small treat and be entered for a grand prize.

Jan. 13, is Stickerpalooza sticker swap. Bring your stickers and trade with all who attend.

Jan. 27, and the last Saturday of each month is LEGO Club from noon-1 p.m. for any school-aged child. LEGOs are provided, but if you bring LEGOs from home, please have your container labeled with your child’s name.

Coffeehouse Conversations

Kierston’s Coffeestop, located at 12 S. Main Street, is hosting Coffeehouse Conversations the second Monday of every month from 7-8 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop in for complimentary coffee, a cookie, or baked-good. Bring a friend and pull up a chair for an open, honest, and friendly conversation about faith, life, and today’s social issues and how they relate to the Bible, with a local pastor.

Ladies Line Dancing

Ladies Line Dancing takes place every Monday night at 6:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Basement, at 16 N. Main St., with parking available across the street. There is something for everyone at no charge. Dress comfortably and bring a water. It’s a great opportunity to have fun, learn something new and make some new friends. Look for Ladies Line Dancing on Facebook events, or contact Becky Thompson on Facebook for more details. Watch this group for videos and updates.

Food and Clothing Pantry

The West Alexandria Food and Clothing Pantry is now located on the ground level of St. John Church located at 20 E. South St. The entrance is handicap accessible and is at the north west corner of the church facing the alley. Handicap parking is available.

The pantry serves residents living within the Twin Valley South School district. Assistance is also given for emergency situations. Pantry hours are Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until noon. The pantry is open the second and last Wednesday evenings of each month from 6-7:30 p.m.

Current needs are pork and beans, cooking oil, egg noodles, cereal, spaghetti and ramen noodles.

The staff of the pantry considers it a privilege to serve the people and greatly appreciate the continuous support of many individuals, service organizations and businesses in the community. Call 937-839-1615 for assistance or more information.

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

Sunday services take place at 10 a.m.

The women of the ELCA meet the second Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.

The third Saturday of each month, St. John gathers for the Sleep Mat Project at 9a.m. The group crochets plastic grocery bags into sleep mats for the homeless. For additional information call 937-839-4350.

Community Christian Church

Please join us every Sunday for Sunday School at 9 a.m., and morning worship at 10 a.m. at 11 Dorsey Akers Rd. Men’s Bible Study is held on Mondays at 5 p.m., and prayer time at 6 p.m. Contact the church office at 937-839-4988 or at [email protected]

Church of the Brethren

Join us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in person, on 99.5 FM in the church parking lot at 22 E. Oak St., or live on the WACOB Facebook page.

Calvary Baptist Church

Men’s prayer meeting is every Saturday at 10 a.m.

Join us for Sunday School at 10 a.m., Worship at 11 a.m., Sunday evening service at 6 p.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. at 14 Dorsey Akers.

Salem Lutheran Church

Salem Kids meets Wednesdays with dinner at 6 p.m. and classes from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Adult Bible Study every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. High School and Middle School Bible Study takes place every Sunday at 6:30p.m.

The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study meets the third Saturday of each month at 7:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall, next on Jan. 20.

Sunday School takes place at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday at 70 E. Dayton Street. Sunday services are live-streamed on YouTube at Salem Lutheran Church — West Alexandria.

Coups for Troops, sponsored by the Women of the Church, accepts coupons up to two months past expiration for military families overseas. Place them in the basket in the church library. Please no pet supplies or local restaurants coupons.