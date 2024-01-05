Groh and Heuker installed at trustees

Kyle Groh (left) receives the oath of office from Clay Township Fiscal Officer Mark Brownfield. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Duane Heuker (left) receives the oath of office from Clay Township Fiscal Officer Mark Brownfield. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

CLAY TOWNSHIP — Kyle Groh and Duane Heuker, who were elected as township trustees in the Nov. 7, 2023 election, received the oath of office from township fiscal officer Mark Brownfield.

Groh, a 2007 graduate of Northmont High School, has lived in Clay Township for 18 years.

“I grew up in Phillipsburg and then lived in Clayton with my parents for 10 years,” Groh said, adding he later moved back to Clay Township.

Groh, 35, said after graduating from Northmont High School, he attended Ohio State University for one year before transferring to Sinclair Community College for two years.

“I started out majoring in early education and then I switched my major to physical therapist. I was trying to become a physical therapist assistant,” Groh said.

But Groh said before he completed his PTA training, he received a job offer from the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office.

“A great opportunity came from the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office and I took that job and ran with it,” Groh said, adding he’s worked for the county engineer’s office for 12 years.

Groh indicated while employed with the engineer’s office early in his career, he used to work in the snow and ice department.

“I piled up snow here in the township for 10 years, so I’m very familiar with the township roads,” Groh said.

Groh said he is now working in the county’s bridge department and is stationed at 5625 Little Richmond Road.

“I drive a trackhoe. I do a lot of the underground construction for the county,” Groh said.

Groh indicated serving as a trustee is his first time being involved in politics.

“With having a young family, I just want to try and help out to make sure the township is going in the right direction for my family’s future and for the future of the township,’ Groh said explaining why he ran for the trustee seat.

Groh is married to Kristin. The couple have three boys.

Heuker was appointed to a trustee seat last July.

Heuker replaced Brownfield, who resigned as trustee June 1 to assume the township fiscal officer position from Holly Buchanan.

Heuker, 50, is a lifelong resident of Clay Township.

Heuker, an excavating contractor, is the owner of the Heuker Excavating Company.

Heuker’s company, located at 8369 Wengerlawn Road, has provided excavation and septic services in the Montgomery, Miami, Preble and Darke counties for the past 23 years.

Heuker served as a member of the township’s board of zoning appeals until being appointed as trustee.

Heuker served as a BZA member for nearly one year.

Reach Terry Baver at [email protected].