Open house planned for Sonja Keaton

BROOKVILLE – A retirement open house is scheduled for Brookville City Manager Sonja Keaton on Tuesday, Jan. 9, from 1-3 p.m. at the Leiber Center in Golden Gate Park, located at 545 Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road.

Keaton will retire as city manager on Feb. 9.

Keaton has worked for the city in various positions for 31 years.

Keaton was named interim city manager in 2019 after Gary Burkhold resigned from the position.

Keaton was appointed to the city manager position in July of 2019.

Keaton began her career with the city of Brookville in September of 1993 as a deputy clerk.

Keaton became the city’s director of finance in 2000, a position she held for more than 19 years.

While serving as the finance director, Keaton was named assistant city manager in 2010.

Keaton will be replaced by Jack Kuntz.

Kuntz, who is currently serving as Director of Development for the city of Clayton, will begin as assistant manager on Jan. 16.

Kuntz will serve as assistant city manager until Feb. 9 when he will replace Keaton.

Congratulations on her retirement may be sent to Keaton at [email protected].

