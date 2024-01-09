Henson places in Perrysburg Invitational

Northmont heavyweight Charlie Henson placed 8th in the Perrysburg Invitational. Ron Nunnari | The Register-Herald

PERRYSBURG — Heavyweight Charlie Henson, a junior, was the only Northmont wrestler to place in the Perrysburg Invitational held Jan. 5 and 6.

Henson placed 8th losing by a fall (3:31) to senior Dirk Konrad of Reading in the battle for seventh place. After a first round bye Henson won by a fall (3:02) against John Flores of Wauseon. He then scored a 6-3 decision over Konrad before losing by a fall (1:17) to Caleb Bowman of Toledo St. John’s Jesuit.

In the consolation bracket Henson won by a fall (1:34) against Jacob Ball of Start (Toledo) High School. Henson then lost by a fall (1:33) to Brody Brown of Penn (Indiana) before facing Konrad for seventh place.

No. 1 seed Jeffrey Blair of Chaminade-Julienne took the heavyweight title with a 5-1 decision over No. 2 seed Isaac Lehman of Napolean. Blair also won the title at last year’s invitational.

Brody Brown (Jr.) of Penn placed 3rd winning by a fall (2:43) over Asher Wilson (Sr.) of Nordonia. Caleb Bowman (Jr.) of Toledo St. John’s Jesuit took 5th place over Michael Cannings (Sr.) of Toledo Central Catholic by injury default.

As a team the Thunderbolts finished 31st out of 45 teams with 44 points. Perrysburg won the tournament with 258 with Highland (Medina) 2nd with 162.

Other Northmont results:

106 – Elijah Humphrey (Fr.) lost by fall (3:39) to Aluma Enwa (Sr.) of Great Crossing (Kentucky) in the opening round. In consolation Humphrey lost by a fall (2:48) to Luca Andres (So.) of Upper Arlington.

113 – Printiss Moore (So.) lost by a fall (0:17) to Ren Birk (Jr.) of Great Crossing. In consolation Moore lost by a fall (0:34) to Graham Pohlmeyer (So.) of Nordonia.

120 – Connor Slentz (So.) lost by a fall (1:06) to Alex Gonzales (Sr.) of Napolean. In consolation Slentz won by fall (1:43) against Noah Coble (Jr.) of Chardon before losing by fall (4:04) to Ryan Schmidtendor (Jr.) of Penn.

126 – Henry Pergram (Sr.) lost by fall (2:28) to Noah Tipton (Sr.) of Genoa Area. In consolation Pergram scored a 12-6 decision over Peyton Wuebker (So.) of Whitmer before losing by a fall (4:22) to Brody Thorp (So.) of Perrysburg.

132 – Noah Allen (Sr.) lost by a fall (1:40) to Drew Matthews (Sr.) of Liberty Center. In consolation Allen scored a 17-1 technical fall over Xavier Scott (Sr.) of Bowling Green and an 11-4 decision over Linkin Mullins (Fr.) of Clyde. He then lost by fall (1:33) to Samuel Like (So.) of Maineville.

144 – Landon McCargish (So.) won by fall (2:40) against Isaiah Johnson (Sr.) of Great Crossing. He then scored 4-0 decision over Ronald Johnson II (So.) of Chaminade-Julienne. McCargish then lost an 8-6 decision to Stone Busler (Sr.) of Archbishop Moeller.

In the consolation bracket McCargish lost by a fall (3:40) to Dominic Grecol (Jr.) of Strongsville.

150 – John Wright (Sr.) lost by a 17-1 technical fall to C.J. Fisher of Clyde. In the consolation bracket Wright lost a 9-3 decision to Drew Vargas (So.) of Little Miami.

157 – Charlie Wendt (Fr.) lost by a 16-1 technical fall to Hayden Cox (Fr.) of Archbishop Moeller. In consolation Wendt lost by fall (3:38) to Kyle Miller (Jr.) of Nordonia.

165 – Dylan Cleary (Jr.) lost by a fall (5:42) to Logan Shubert (Jr.) of Chardon. In consolation Cleary lost by forfeit to Grady Gustweiler (Sr.) of Tinora.

175 – Marcos Velasquez (Sr.) scored a 7-3 decision over Caiden Nichols (Sr.) of Perrysburg. Velasquez then lost an 11-3 major decision to Gabe Garlick (Sr.) of Lakota.

In consolation Velasquez won by fall (1:55) against Josh Arvanetes (Jr.) of Highland Medina. He also won by a fall (2:28) against Hector Garza (Fr.) of Clyde. Velasquez then lost by fall (3:27) to Aiden Helmke (Jr.) of Tinora.

190 – Devin Jones (Jr.) lost by fall (1:49) to Grant Richardson (Sr.) of Evergreen. In consolation Jones won by a fall (4:24) over Clifford Stull of Firelands before losing a 7-3 decision to Luke Walz (Sr.) of Defiance.

215 – Christian Moncrief (Sr.) lost by a fall (3:29) to Ben Tule of Waseon. In consolation Moncrief lost by fall (2:16) to Logan Sifuentes (So.) of Liberty Center.

