Brookville Hall of Honor set for Jan. 13

Idle Eagle

BROOKVILLE – On Saturday, January 13, Brookville High School will be holding its Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony prior to the varsity boys basketball game.

The on court recognition will take place at approximately 7 p.m.

A reception will be held at 4:45 p.m. in the high school cafeteria, followed by the formal ceremony in the auditorium at 6:45p.m. and concluding with the on court recognition. This year’s inductees are Bill Idle and Corey Eagle.

Bill Idle biography

Bill Idle is a 1973 Brookville graduate. He developed his love of sports from his father and played sports up through eighth grade. He realized he was not an athlete so he used his musical talents in band and choir.

Idle was a member of every band possible at Brookville including marching band, concert band, stage or jazz band, and pep band.

In December of 1972, when he was a senior, he met Ted Landis, sports editor of the Brookville Star and was asked to help cover sports for the Brookville. He spent a decade covering Brookville baseball, Lady Devils basketball, softball, and volleyball.

Idle also assisted in covering Dixie, Northmont, and Tri-County North. He also was part of the Brookville Star ratings service for football and basketball and presented a number of Ratings Champion Trophies. Also, during that time, he covered football and basketball for Dixie, Tri-County North and Northmont.

He was the voice of the Brookville Pee Wee football team from 1974-1983. He also did the announcing for Twin Valley North Pee Wee football for two years.

Idle graduated at the top of his class from International Broadcasting School in 1978. Beginning in 1983, he went into radio full-time and spent ten years away from Brookville. Hel was news and sports director for the following radio stations during those ten years: WROY/WRUL Carmi, Illinois; KMKS Bay City, Texas; WAGF Dothan, Alabama; WKEU AM/FM Griffin, Georgia; KMTS/KMTN in Jackson, Wyoming; and WBLL/WPKO Bellefontaine, Ohio.

He covered a state championship basketball team in Griffin, Georgia in 1988. He called the “Textile Bowl” on radio in Griffin between Fort Valley State and Valdosta State. A highlight of his career was broadcasting an Auburn vs Alabama baseball game in Dothan, Alabama. He also broadcast for Headland, Alabama when they won a state championship in 1986.

In December of 1988, Idle returned to Ohio to work in Bellefontaine, where he spent five years. In 1993, Ted Landis asked him to return to the Brookville Star to cover Dixie football and basketball.

In 2001, upon Landis’ retirement, he was asked to cover Brookville sports as sports editor of the Brookville Star by Editor Jim Hoffman. He has been covering Brookville sports since that time.

In 2022, Bill established Brookvillesports.com, a free internet radio website to cover Brookville sports in all three sports seasons. This has enabled Brookville athletes to continue to receive excellent coverage since the Brookville Star went out of business in February of 2023.

He still wrote for The Star until it ended and has been covering Brookville football and basketball, both boys and girls, for The Eaton Register-Herald.

In March 2022, Idle was honored with the OHSAA Southwest District Media Award, which was established by former BHS High School Principal Dale Creamer. Ted Landis was the original recipient of the Award in 1998 and former Brookville Star Editor Ron Nunnari received the award in 2011 while serving as news and sports editor of the Englewood Independent.

Bill is currently married to Susan Idle and they have been married since 2012. He was married to the late Anne Idle for 21 ½ years before she passed in 2004. Bill has a sister Kathy Idle.

Bill plans to continue covering Brookville sports on Brookvillesports.com for as long as he is able. He says besides the two wives he has been blessed with, covering Brookville athletics and the relationships he has built and had the privilege to witness, is the most significant event that has ever happened to him. He is very grateful to be able to give back to his Alma Mater in this way!

Corey Eagle biography

Corey Eagle has been an athlete all of his life, but had a special affinity for football and baseball, where he excelled in baseball especially. He began his high school career in 1993 and graduated in 1996.

He played junior varsity football and baseball his freshman year. As a sophomore, he earned a varsity letter in football while the team went 9-1. In baseball, as a pitcher, he went 8-0, had a 2.17 ERA, had 85 strikeouts, was awarded BHS Best Pitcher Award, and earned 1st Team SWBL honors, while the team finished 1st in the SWBL and the team was ranked No. 1 in the Ohio State Poll in Division III.

As a junior, he earned his 2nd varsity letter in football, the team finished 9-2, advancing to the state playoffs. In baseball, as a pitcher, he went 9-2, had a 1.09 ERA with 110 strikeouts, was awarded BHS Best Pitcher Award for the second year in a row, selected 1st Team SWBL, and selected 1st Team All-Area.

The team finished 1st in SWBL and they advanced to the regional semifinals where Eagle threw two no hitters in the state tournament (one of those in the district finals).

He was selected as the Greenblat-Warnke award winner as the top junior athlete of the Class of 1996. Eagle was also recognized as the Channel 7 Athlete of the Week in May 1995 following the two no hitters in the state tournament.

As a senior, Eagle earned his 3rd year varsity award in football and was selected as a team captain. In baseball, he was chosen captain as well. He went 7-2 as the pitcher, had a school record 0.46 ERA with 73 strikeouts, was awarded BHS Best Pitcher, and Team Most Valuable Player.

He was also recognized as 1st Team SWBL, named the SWBL Player of the Year, selected 1st Team All-Area, and named to the Mizuno All-Ohio Series as first team All-Ohio.

In total during his high school career, Eagle amassed a record of 24-4, with 270 strikeouts, was chosen BHS Best Pitcher and selected First Team SWBL three years in a row, selected First Team All-Area twice, and most importantly to him, Brookville won the SWBL league championship all four years while he played.

Eagle was a member of the Greenville American Legion Post 140 Baseball Team from 1994-1996 which produced many other Brookville Hall of Fame members including Ritchie Moody, T.J. Loughman, Chad Lindsey, and Brian Sprada.

After high school, Eagle accepted an athletic scholarship to Eastern Kentucky University where he played baseball for them. At EKU, he was a four-year starting pitcher who still owns three records: Innings pitched in a season, Innings pitched in a career, and Career Starts. He compiled 22 career wins, 247 career strikeouts, and was 3-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.

He was named All-Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Team in 1998 and 2000 and was All Ohio Valley Conference Second Team in 2000. Corey is the son of Ken and Bobbie Eagle of Brookville.

He currently works at Greenville Federal in Greenville, Ohio. He still resides in Brookville with his wife Jena and has two beautiful daughters Rylan, who is a freshman, and Reagan, who is a sixth grader.