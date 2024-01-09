Marit seeking Prosecuting Attorney office

Marit

EATON — Chief Preble County Prosecuting Attorney Assistant Eric Marit has announced his campaign for Preble County Prosecuting Attorney.

“I am excited to announced my Republican candidacy for Preble County Prosecuting Attorney,” Marit said in the announcement. “The position will be on the primary ballot on March 19, 2024, and the successful candidate will serve a four-year term. I believe my 15 years of service in the Preble County Prosecutor’s Office has given me the experience needed to preserve the culture and mandate of the office: to administer justice in a firm but fair fashion, with an emphasis on the rights of our victims of crime.

“By law, the Preble County Prosecutor’s office provides two important services to the citizens of Preble County: 1) the provision of civil legal advice to all County and township offices, and 2) the prosecution of all felony and most misdemeanor crimes perpetrated in our county,” he continued. “I have had the honor of providing both of these services throughout my career.”

“During my years of public service, I have provided legal guidance to nearly every county office and board, as well as to our townships,” Marit said. “I began my career in public service in the civil division of the Prosecutor’s Office where I successfully argued appeals in the 12th District Court of Appeals, advised county offices on legal issues, and defended the county’s position in civil and administrative forums. I was later assigned to Juvenile Court where for several years I handled all abuse, neglect, and dependency litigation on behalf of Preble County Children’s Services. I was then promoted to Chief Assistant Prosecutor in the Criminal Division, a position I still hold.

“As Chief Assistant, I carry a full felony caseload in common pleas court, and I prosecute nearly all of Preble County’s misdemeanor offenses in Eaton Municipal Court. Simply out, I have significant experience performing nearly every task the Prosecutor’s Office provides,” he added.

“I am a political conservative and life-long Republican, and I intend to administer the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney in keeping with those principals. I have been with my wife, Tiffany, since our days walking the halls of Twin Valley South High School. We both left Preble County for college (and in my case, law school,) but we returned home after graduation to begin our careers and to start our family. We live and work in Preble County — this is where we’ve chosen to raise our two children. Tiffany and I were raised in this community. It has been my pleasure these past 15 years to give back to the community which has given me so much. I look forward to continuing my career in public service and to earning your support in the upcoming weeks and months,” Marit said in his announcement.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.