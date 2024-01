NT Elementary announces perfect attendance

NEW PARIS — The following are students that have perfect attendance for the 1st semester (18 weeks) in grade K-4 at National Trail Elementary School:

1st grade: Bryson Belcher, Chayse DeBruler, Benjamin Jordan, Delcie Kovach,Valak Vaughn, Remington Williams; 2nd grade: Tucker Canan, Lilly Denlinger, Ayden Evans, Larkin Sullivan, Lois Wright; 3rd grade: Madison Baldwin, Logan Denlinger, Bentley Evans, Emily Flores, Laila Roby, Monroe Welz; 4th grade: Gunner Begoon, Eva Couch, Alexander Dunn, Harper Richardson, Kori Rinehart, Camilla Sullivan.

Perfect attendance for second quarter (9 weeks):

1st grade: Jaxon Liddy, Weston Smith; 2nd grade: Emery Ayers, Declan Brewer, Kord Landes, Isaac Leis, Nora Richardson, Isaiah Stephen, Oliver Stephen, Liam Straszheim; 3rd grade: Chase Bush, Kimber Gilden, Darius Hughes, Delaney Roby, Dane Rodefer, Harper Schrodi, Johnny Toschlog; 4th grade: Hayden Barnes, Paige Belcher, Roscoe Derr, Kameron Glander, Alister Haney, Lincon Hickey, Aiden Liddy, Levi McCartney, Axel Nohrer, Zaiden Osterhaus, Bronson Shelley, Evan Summers, Owen Summers; kindergarten: Kean Aldred, Tinsley Evans, Samuel Smith and Jeffery Unger.