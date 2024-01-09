Luker pleads guilty to reckless homicide

EATON — A Richmond man has pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in the death of a New Paris man in a house fire last September.

On Tuesday, Jan. 2, Anthony Wayne Luker, age 24 years, entered a plea to one count reckless homicide pursuant to section 2903.041(A) of the Ohio Revised Code, in Preble County Common Pleas Court, Preble County Prosecuting Attorney Martin Votel said in a recent press release.

The charge is a felony of the third degree punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Sentencing in the case is scheduled for next Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 1 p.m., according to court records.

The charge stems from a house fire occurring on Sept. 7, 2023 at 6599 Ohio 121 West in New Paris. The Preble County Sheriff’s Office responded to that address in response to a 9-1-1 call and discovered a single-wide house trailer engulfed in flames.

After the fire was extinguished, the body of resident Kenneth Doolin, 57, was discovered inside the rear door to the trailer.

“Interviews with witnesses confirmed that Anthony Wayne Luker had been at the property most of that day, apparently at the invitation of Mr. Doolin,” Votel said. “Sometime shortly before the fire was reported, neighbors heard fireworks and a vehicle speeding away from the home. Subsequent investigation confirmed that Mr. Luker had been the motorist leaving the home shortly before the fire was reported. Mr. Luker was arrested and admitted to breaking the stems off of ‘bottle rockets,’ lighting the fireworks, and then watching them spin out of control.

“The Ohio State Fire Marshall’s report confirms the fire began on the enclosed front porch area and was caused by the fireworks. No gasoline or other fire accelerants were detected in the samples retrieved near the point of the fire’s origin,” he continued.

Luker Jr., 23, was taken into custody in Richmond, Indiana on Sept. 8, 2023, . He was originally charged with receiving stolen property after being arrested in Wayne County and later extradited back to Preble County.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, he was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court with additional charges including reckless homicide, a third-degree felony; having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony and grand theft of a firearm or dangerous ordinance, a third-degree felony.

Luker was also at the time under indictment in Wayne County, Indiana for possession of methamphetamine.