2024 general fund balance shows increase

Brookville Law Director Rod Stephan (left) gives the oath of office to mayor Chuck Letner. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Councilmember J.D. Fowler receives the oath of office. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Councilmember Stephen Crane receives the oath of office. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Councilmember Dennis Piper receives the oath of office. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

BROOKVILLE — City Manager Sonja Keaton informed council the city the city’s general fund balance showed an increase in 2024.

“I’m pleased to inform council that we increased our general fund balance by $458,152,” Keaton said.

Keaton noted the city began 2023 with a balance of $1,568,924 in the general fund.

Keaton said 2024 will begin with a balance of $2,027,076.

“This is the first time since 2020 that our general fund beginning balance is over $2 million,” Keaton said.

Prior to the start of the council meeting, the oath of office was given by Brookville Law Director Rod Stephan to the mayor and three councilmembers after they were elected to in last November’s election.

Chuck Letner returned as mayor after running unopposed.

Also re-elected were incumbent councilmembers J.D. Fowler and Stephan Crane.

The third elected councilmember is Dennis Piper, who is serving his first term.

In a related matter, council voted to name councilmember James Zimmerlin as vice mayor once again.

“I appreciate the support of my fellow councilmembers,” Zimmerlin said.

In business matters, council accepted the lowest and responsive bid of $773,930 from M&T Excavating of Bradford, Ohio, as the contractor for the Hay Avenue reconstruction Phase II project.

“Our references were checked on M&T Excavating because we weren’t familiar with that contractor and the references were favorable,” Keaton said.

Keaton noted the city received five responsive bids for the project.

In other business matters, Keaton informed council the city sold two surplus items on Govdeals.com, an online auction marketplace for government surplus items.

Items sold were:

• 2007 cut saw for $340

• 2002 pole saw for $280

Council heard the first reading of an annual resolution that allows the city to sell surplus property at a public auction, a private sale, by internet auction, or by donation to a government entity.

Council approved an ordinance establishing the zoning classification of R-1A (suburban residential) for the 113.562 acres of annexed land located between Heckathorn Road and the Wolf Creek bike trail in Perry Township to Brookville on Oct. 17, 2023.

“A public hearing on the proposal was held on Dec. 5 and and planning commission did make a final recommendation at its December meeting to approve the ordinance,” Stephan said.

Stephan said the property owner, JLR Leasing LLC, which is managed by John Ritter, plans to construct a meeting facility for an area church

Stephan said the property owner requested the annexation in order to obtain city water and sanitary sewer services.

Stephan said last October the meeting center will contain meeting rooms and a recreation area.

“It is expected the meeting center will occupy approximately five to seven acres,” Stephan said.

In other matters, Brookville Police Chief Doug Jerome said the police cruiser ordered by the department last summer is currently being built.

Jerome said the new cruiser may possibly be available to the department by April.

