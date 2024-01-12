Blood drive Saturday in Eaton

EATON — Join Solvita Blood Center in celebrating January National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month by donating at the Eaton First Church of God drive Saturday, Jan. 13, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 601 East Lexington Road, Eaton.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive or the Solvita Dayton Center Jan. 2-Mar. 2 will receive the “Donor Love” long-sleeve, hoodie shirt, while supplies last.

National Blood Donor Awareness Month was proclaimed in 1969 to thank donors and encourage more donations during the winter months when the holidays, severe weather, and seasonal illness make it difficult to maintain a sufficient blood supply.

State Sen. Stephen Huffman (R-5th District), an emergency room physician and a life-long blood donor, introduced legislation in 2017 to designate January as Blood Donor Awareness Month in Ohio. It became law in February 2018 and was first celebrated in January 2019.

Save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.