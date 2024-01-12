Brookville card sharks now meeting monthly at library

BROOKVILLE — Residents are invited to come play their favorite card games, like euchre, bridge, poker or whatever else they’d like to play on Friday, Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Brookville Branch Library.

This event provides the opportunity to meet up with old friends or meet and make new ones, according to library officials.

“The idea came about when Damian (library manager) and I were brainstorming programming for seniors. We wanted to try to fill the gap in town when it comes to community activities for senior citizens, and this was one of the ideas,” explained Chris Blackford, library Information Services Assistant.

“At my grandma’s independent living facility, there’s always a group or two playing cards and a dozen plus on scheduled game days. Cards have brought together people for hundreds of years, and nearly everyone knows at least a handful of card games. We figured this may be a good way for folks to get out and socialize with others,” he continued.

The monthly get-together is intended for adults of all ages and for people of all skill levels, but the schedule and initial plans were made with seniors in mind. The library will have decks of cards and plenty of space ready for anyone interested.

“I don’t have specific card games in mind, so we’ll play whatever the patrons want to play,” Blackford said.

Register online at daytonmetrolibrary.org on the Brookville Branch Upcoming Events tab, call 937-463-2665, or register at the library located at 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville.

For more information on this event or other library programs, visit the library or daytonmetrolibrary.org.