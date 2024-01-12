Preble County grand jury issues indictments

EATON — A Preble County grand jury issued the following indictments during a Monday, Jan. 8 session:

Raven Nichole Thompson, 66 W. Dayton Street, West Alexandria, cruelty to companion animals and cruelty to companion animals; Benjamin Wyatt Gabbard, 305 Lincoln Street, New Paris, aggravated possession of drugs; Benjamin Wyatt Gabbard, 305 Lincoln Street, New Paris, assault (two counts.)

Also: Willie Henry Beckwith, 220 Eaton Lewisburg Road, Apt. 25, Eaton, having weapons while under disability and domestic violence; Michael William Hartman, 400 E. High Street, Eaton, burglary and misdemeanor theft; Aubrey Lynn Campbell, 401 Walnut Street, Eaton, obstructing justice and Bret Alexander Hoelle, 225 N. B Street, Hamilton, possession of a fentanyl-related compound with specifications, possession of marijuana, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.