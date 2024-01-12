TVB employees make community donations

TVB employees donated $550 to The Common Good Preble County, as part of their fundraising efforts last year. TVB employees donated $550 to the Gratis-West Elkton Food Bank, as part of their fundraising efforts last year. TVB employees donated $550 to the New Lebanon Local Schools school lunch account, as part of their fundraising efforts last year. TVB employees donated $550 to the West Alexandria Food Bank, as part of their fundraising efforts last year.

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Throughout the year, Twin Valley Bank employees at the bank’s West Alexandria, Gratis, Eaton and New Lebanon offices collect $1 each week for casual Fridays. At the end of the year, the bank matches dollar for dollar what the employees have collected throughout the year.

“Employees then select a local organization in each community we serve to help support through our monetary donations,” TVB Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Lauren Morris said in a press release. “This year we were able to donate $550 each to the West Alexandria Food Bank, the Gratis-West Elkton Food Bank, The Common Good Preble County and the New Lebanon Local Schools school lunch account. The bank and employees are overjoyed to be able to make a difference in our community,” Morris said.