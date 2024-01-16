Eaton 4th at Pioneer Classic

After a two week layoff, Eaton’s women’s wrestling team turned in an other solid performance at the Olentangy Orange Pioneer Classic on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 12-13. The Eagles finished fourth out of 54 teams. Nan Silvers | For The Register-Herald

OLENTANGY — After a two week layoff, Eaton’s women’s wrestling team turned in an other solid performance at the Olentangy Orange Pioneer Classic on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 12-13.

“Another great weekend for the Eaton Women’s Wrestling team,” coach Mark Silvers said of his teams fourth place finish.

The Eagles finished fourth out of 54 teams.

“The group continues to grow each week, learning to believe in themselves and how to compete,” Silvers said. “Their willingness to learn and work is awesome to see. We travel this far to see competitors that we will see at the state tournament.”

Four survived the grind to finish in the top ten.

Sarah Abner went 5-2 to finish 5th, Abbie Schmidt went 3-2 to finish 4th, Maycee Adams went 4-1 to finish 3rd and Caroline Klawon went 4-0 for finish 1st.

This week, the Eagles are scheduled to travel to Brookville on Tuesday, Jan, 16 and Centerville on Thursday, Jan. 18 for dual meets. Then Saturday, Jan. 20, they will be attending the Northmont Tournament.