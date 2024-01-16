Student notes

Veronica Dearth

FAYETTE, MISSOURI — The office of Central Methodist University Provost Rita Gulstad announced recently the students included on the Fall 2023 Dean’s List. More than 850 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester. Veronica Jo Lyn Dearth, of West Alexandria, was among those on the Fayette campus who earned recognition by the University.

Fall 2023 President’s List at MU

OXFORD — Miami University students ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall 2023 semester have been named to the President’s List recognizing academic excellence. Local students listed included: Ashton Geoit of Eaton, Coen Reed of Brookville, Izzy Bowen of Lewisburg, Lillian Davis of Lewisburg, Ashley Earley of Eaton, Jaelyn Hawkins of Lewisburg, Kami Hawley of Camden, Owen Hewitt of Eaton, Lehua Hoops of Brookville, Angel Bowers of Eldorado, Ayden Childers of Camden, Gracie Lovely of Camden, Alexis Miller of Camden, Kendra Worley of Camden, Buddy Henderson of West Alexandria, Sydney Aldrich of West Alexandria, Gabrielle Brown of Eaton and Hailie Edwards of Eaton.

Dean’s List at Miami University

OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for the Fall semester 2023 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic excellence. Mallory Deaton of Eaton, Lindsey Koenig of Lewisburg, Cam Lewis of Eaton, Lorena Cravens of Eaton, Eliot Feck of Eaton, OH Dylan Jackson of Eaton, Vanessa Mann of Eaton, Joel Combs of Eaton, Taylor Murray of Camden, Travis Pittman of Eaton, Chelsey Pauley of Brookville, Allie DeLong of West Alexandria, Kurtis Anderson of Camden, Tristan Bowers of Eldorado, Lily Hampton of College Corner, Anna Kramer of Eaton and Wes Taylor of New Paris.

Cumberlands President’s List

WILLIAMSBURG, KENTUCKY — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the President’s List for the fall 2023 semester. To be eligible for the President’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0 for the semester, receive an “A” grade in UC Engage, and be in good academic standing. (Note: All students who are named to the President’s List automatically make the Dean’s List, since the Dean’s List requires a minimum semester GPA of 3.5; however, Cumberlands only lists students on either the Dean’s List or the President’s List, to avoid overlap.) The following students from the local area made the Fall 2023 President’s List: Erika Wilkinson of Eaton, Ceridwyn Salyers of Eaton,

Madison Hundley

WILLIAMSBURG, KENTUCKY — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2023 semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.50 for the semester, and be in good academic standing. Madison Hundley of West Alexandria was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2023 semester.