PCHS introduces upcoming documentary

Marjorie Jordan shows off some of her own blue ribbons for the PCHS’ most recent documentary, filmed on location inside the former home of famous local painter and art teacher, Laura Hunt.

EATON — On Thursday, Jan. 11, Lisa White, Executive Director of the Preble County Historical Society, sat down with Marjorie Jordan for the PCHS’ most recent documentary, filmed on location inside the home of famous local painter and art teacher, Laura Hunt.

Jordan grew up in Preble County along with her eight siblings. She and her friends exchanged valentine cards, went to skating rinks, had dances and parties to celebrate. She spoke of her first car being a 1960-something Plymouth. She talked about fashion and not being allowed to wear pants to school, only skirts or dresses.

Jordan worked as a school lunch lady in the cafeteria. She loved cooking and her job. She also spoke about her many years of baking and entering projects in the Preble County Fair. She has many blue ribbons.

During the interview, Jordan also spoke of her friend Laura Hunt, who designed and built the home she now lives in. There is even a sink upstairs where Hunt rinsed her paint brushes and the windows surround the area for natural light when teaching her students.

The documentary is set to release this spring or early summer, according to White.

”PCHS is proud to present these incredible local history stories through the documentary lens,” White said. “Majorie was a delight to talk to. Hearing her stories, about her life and the life around this county, meant so much. We are excited to share more of these in the future.”

Follow other stories on the Preble County Historical Society’s YouTube page by searching @preblecountyhistoricalsociety and subscribing. For more information, call 937-787-4256 or email [email protected].