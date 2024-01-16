T’bolts Mat Men edge Greenville

Christian Moncrief pinned Greenville’s Anthony Gutierrez in 1:55 in the 215 pound weight class. Photos by Ron Nunnari | The Register-Herald Connor Slentz (120 pounds) won by fall in 5:56 against Greenville’s Ashton Noggle.

CLAYTON — The match Thursday night between Northmont and Greenville ended in a 42-42 deadlock, but the Thunderbolts were awarded the victory by tie-breaker criteria.

Greenville forfeited two matches while Northmont had one forfeit, which awarded the victory to the Thunderbolts.

It was a hard fought, well contested match.

Northmont limped into the match worn out and beat up, essentially running on fumes after competing in several arduous tournaments.

First was the Edgewood Invitational in mid-December, the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Tournament two days after Christmas, and the Perrysburg Invitational on Jan. 5 and 6.

Asked if he expected the match with Greenville to be so tough, Northmont coach Brad Statzer said, “I did. We had some kids out of the lineup and one didn’t show up for weigh-in. We snuck through a win because usually if you give up that many pins you aren’t going to win, so we were very fortunate tonight to get criteria and have fewer forfeits than they did tonight.”

Northmont lost five matches by pin.

The match started with the 120 pound weight class where Connor Slentz won by fall (5:56) over Ashton Noggle to give the Thunderbolts an early 6-0 lead.

Greenville tied the score at 126 pounds where Avery Meade won by fall (1:15) against Henry Pergram.

132: Noah Allen won by forfeit.

138: Bradley Bush won by fall (5:51) against Cameron Johnson to tied the match 12-12.

144: Layden Wion won by fall (4:30) against Vann Edwards to put Greenville up 18-12.

150: Greenville increased its lead to 24-12 as William Bush won by fall (1:57) against John Wright.

157: Charlie Wendt won by fall (4:17) over Tristan Bay-Russell to cut Greenville’s lead to 24-18.

165: The Green Wave countered with another pin when Hunter Harter won by fall (2:37) over Dylan Cleary to take a 30-18 lead.

175: Marcos Velasquez won by fall (1:11) against Gavin Hayes to cut the deficit to 30-24.

190: Devin Jones won by forfeit to tie the match 30-30.

215: Christian Moncrief put the Thunderbolts on top 36-30 when he pinned Anthony Gutierrez in 1:55.

285: Charlie Henson won by fall (5:39) over Andrew Winner to put Northmont up 42-30.

Greenville won the last two matches to tie the score 42-42.

106: Jack Suter took a 7-0 lead after the first period and then won by fall (3:42) over Elijah Humphrey.

113: Henry Alread won by forfeit.

“We’ve had a pretty rough schedule up to this date, so we are recovering from a lot of injuries with kids banged up or out sick,” Statzer added.

Greenville coach David Guillozet was pleased with the effort of his team.

“I’m proud of the way my kids wrestled. They came out and fought hard. We got some pins and got some good wins, some unexpected wins, but that’s how it goes,” Guillozet said.

The Thunderbolts will host the Scott Newburg Invite this Saturday at 10 a.m. Participating teams attending include Tippecanoe, Troy, and Walnut Hills.

At the same time, the Northmont girls wrestling team will be hosting its first ever all girls tournament, the ‘Scott Newburg Memorial Girls Tournament.’

Reach Ron Nunnari by email: [email protected].