Preble Shawnee senior Mason Shrout became the first basketball player in Preble Shawnee and Preble County history to reach the 2,000-career point mark during a 79-39 win over Bradford on Friday, Jan. 12. Pictured, left to right, Jessica Shrout (mom), Dane Sadowski (Preble Shawnee Athletic Director), Mason Shrout, Jake Turner (Preble Shawnee head coach), Jason Shrout (dad) and Cooper Shrout (brother). Preble Shawnee senior Mason Shrout receives a congratulatory hug and the game ball from athletic director Dane Sadowski after scoring his 2,000th career point during a 79-39 win over Bradford on Friday, Jan. 12. Shrout became the fist-ever basketball player at Preble Shawnee and in the county to score more than 2,000 points. Preble Shawnee’s Shrout becomes 1st PC basketball player to reach 2,000 career points Preble Shawnee’s Shrout becomes 1st PC basketball player to reach 2,000 career points Preble Shawnee’s Shrout becomes 1st PC basketball player to reach 2,000 career points Preble Shawnee’s Shrout becomes 1st PC basketball player to reach 2,000 career points Preble Shawnee’s Shrout becomes 1st PC basketball player to reach 2,000 career points Preble Shawnee’s Shrout becomes 1st PC basketball player to reach 2,000 career points Preble Shawnee’s Shrout becomes 1st PC basketball player to reach 2,000 career points Preble Shawnee’s Shrout becomes 1st PC basketball player to reach 2,000 career points Preble Shawnee’s Shrout becomes 1st PC basketball player to reach 2,000 career points Preble Shawnee’s Shrout becomes 1st PC basketball player to reach 2,000 career points Preble Shawnee’s Shrout becomes 1st PC basketball player to reach 2,000 career points Preble Shawnee’s Shrout becomes 1st PC basketball player to reach 2,000 career points Preble Shawnee’s Shrout becomes 1st PC basketball player to reach 2,000 career points Preble Shawnee’s Shrout becomes 1st PC basketball player to reach 2,000 career points Preble Shawnee’s Shrout becomes 1st PC basketball player to reach 2,000 career points Preble Shawnee’s Shrout becomes 1st PC basketball player to reach 2,000 career points Preble Shawnee’s Shrout becomes 1st PC basketball player to reach 2,000 career points Preble Shawnee’s Shrout becomes 1st PC basketball player to reach 2,000 career points Preble Shawnee’s Shrout becomes 1st PC basketball player to reach 2,000 career points Preble Shawnee’s Shrout becomes 1st PC basketball player to reach 2,000 career points Preble Shawnee’s Shrout becomes 1st PC basketball player to reach 2,000 career points

CAMDEN — Mason Shrout was quick to give credit to his family, teammates and community moments after he reached a milestone no other basketball player in Preble Shawnee or Preble County history has ever achieved.

Shrout joined a small state-wide club and started his own locally when he reached the 2,000-career point mark during a 79-39 win over Bradford on Friday, Jan. 12.

Shrout, who is also the career assists leader at Preble Shawnee, entered Friday’s game needing 13 points to reach the milestone. He finished the game with 25 points.

He got there on a layup with 3:51 left in the second period on an assist from classmate Logan Hawley.

“I’m extremely blessed. First of all, I got to thank God. I mean, none of this would be possible without him,” Shrout said moments after signing an autograph for a fan just outside the Arrows locker room after the win. “Just the love and support from this community, my family, my mom, my dad, my brother. I mean, I was walking through the line and my brother made sure he was the one that gave me the tightest hug. It’s an awesome accomplishment. I’m super blessed to be able to do it. I wouldn’t be able to do it without them, without my teammates.”

Shrout said reaching the milestone at home is special.

“That was awesome. I was doing the math in my head, and we had three games, three games away,’ he said. “I was just worried to myself I might get it at Ross; I might get it at Madison, I don’t know. I came down on my ankle weird, so I sat out against North, and I think that’s just God putting it together and let me come home and break it here.”

Shrout said he didn’t feel too much pressure while attempting to reach a milestone not many Ohioans have ever reached.

“No, not really. I would say it was definitely getting my adrenaline up,” Shrout said. I came out and I missed two free throws. I don’t usually miss free throws like that. I would say my adrenaline was through the roof. So, I would say it was a little bit of pressure, but I mean, it was it was just fun.”

Shrout scored the game’s first four points and finished the first quarter with nine points as Shawnee raced out to a 16-0 lead. The Arrows led 20-6 after one.

A basket between two Hawley dunks, both assisted by Shrout, gave him 1998 points early in the second quarter.

“I’m just super blessed. I’ve put a lot of time into this game, and I’m super blessed that it’s paying off and everything’s coming full circle,” he said. “It’s just such a great experience.”

Although Shrout is known more for his scoring, sharing the ball with his teammates is just as important to the Purdue Fort Wayne signee.

“That’s one thing my parents have preached to me since I was young, be a pass first guard and everything will come to you,” he said. “So, if you come off the ball screen looking to pass first, the shots are going to fall, and then if they help over, I’m dumping it off the Logan (and) he’s bringing the rim down with him.”

Shrout said he hadn’t thought about being the only player in Preble County to surpass 2,000 points.

“I have not I thought about that yet but that’s awesome,” he said.

Shawnee coach Jake Turner said the moment is special and he hopes Shrout realizes what he’s accomplished.

“Amazing. Amazing accomplishment,” Turner said. “We talked about it in there (the locker room) with the team afterwards. I don’t know if I know any guys or been around any guys who scored 2,000 points. It’s just so unbelievable, but it’s well deserved. He works his tail off. He’s an unbelievable player. Hope he really lets this sink in tonight and enjoys this moment. This is special. I mean, I don’t know how many in Ohio High School scored 2,000, not a lot. He deserves it. I’m so proud of him, happy for him, happy for his family.”

