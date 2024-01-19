Northmont to induct six into Hall of Fame

Campbell Clutter Pfeffer Watkins Barnett Mays

CLAYTON — Northmont will be inducting six people into the Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday, January 27 beginning with a ceremony at 3:30 p.m., followed by dinner and a public acknowledgement during the basketball game that evening.

Jim Campbell

Jim Campbell played baseball at Northmont from 1979 to 1981. He did appear in a couple of games his sophomore year, but most of his activity is between his junior and senior years.

As a lefty with a lively fastball, Jim achieved some outstanding stats his junior year: a 0.23 ERA with a total of 94 strikeouts. His senior year, Jim was the most dominate pitcher in the Dayton area and still holds Northmont records in wins: 13 wins, 99 innings pitched, and 151 strikeouts (this is 1.5 strikeouts an inning).

At the end of the season MCC tournament, Jim pitched both games of a double-header to lead the team to the league championship. Jim said he felt good after the first game and wanted to continue in the second game. As such, Jim threw a complete game and a “no hitter.” After high school, Jim continued his baseball career at Wright State. Jim now lives in Dallas, Texas with his daughter Meghan.

Jessica Clutter Kunk

Jessie Clutter played softball at Northmont from 2008 to 2011. Jessie held most of the pitching records in program history. Her totals are: Career wins – 60, with 26 wins coming in her junior year; 598 strikeouts out of 514 total innings pitched; an ERA of 0.55 runs per game with her highest being a small 1.85.

Her awards include 1st team All-League, 1st team All-District, 1st team All-Metro and 2nd team All-State. Jessie often displayed leadership that the opponents’ coaches recognized awarding her the Wendy’s High School Heisman Award and the Dayton Rae Burick Women in Sports nominee for 2010.

After high school, Jessie played for Wilmington College. Jessie is married to Dustin Kunk and they have two kids, Nolan and Kinley.

Libby Pfeffer Kunkel

Libby Pfeffer played softball and basketball for Northmont from 2010 to 2013. From the first game of her freshmen year through her senior year, she filled the shortstop position. She displayed great range and throwing ability.

Offensively, there are record-holders and then there are record-holders! After reviewing the softball record book, her name is sprinkled multiple times in all the categories.

Libby’s top two years in single seasons are: Runs scored – 44 (No. 3) and 43; RBIs – 59 (No. 1) and 39; Hits – 61 (No. 1) and 48; Homeruns – 10 (no 1) and 6; Doubles – 13 (No. 3) and 11. She holds the single-season batting average of .678 (No 1).

Libby achieved Ohio All-State in honorable mention as a sophomore and in her junior and senior years, she was 1st team. Libby continued her softball career at Wright State and started every game. She is married to Ryan Kunkel and they have two children, Quinn and Luka.

Justin Watkins

Justin Watkins played football, basketball, and baseball from 2002 to 2006. Besides being an outstanding all-around athlete, Justin was Captain in all three sports his senior year.

As a receiver on the football team, Justin’s name is sprinkled throughout the record book: 1st in receiving yards for a game; 2nd in catches in a game with 11. For a season and career, Justin held the 2nd most receiving TDs in a game, season and career. Justin played in the annual Miami Valley All-Star Game after his senior year.

In basketball, he was a crafty point guard according to Assistant Basketball Coach Sam Pfeffer. Per Pfeffer, “being a three-sport captain shows the type of leader and person Justin showed each day on and off the field and court.”

In baseball, Justin was a mid-infielder and pitcher. He batted .373 in his junior year and followed up with a .354 average his senior year. He achieved a 1st Team all GWOC honor and 2nd team all MVBCA honor. Justin also achieved Academic All-Ohio.

He continued his football career at University of Dayton where he has record holder for career receiving yards and won the Emile Karras Award for Inspirational Leadership. Justin lives in Cincinnati with his wife, Krista and children are Kyra and Griffin.

CJ Barnett

CJ Barnett played football and basketball for Northmont from 2005 to 2009. On the football fields, CJ concentrated his athletic ability as well as his leadership skills on the defensive side of the ball, playing cornerback and special teams returner.

Coach Abels talked about how CJ was truly Northmont’s “lockdown” corner and took away the opponent’s best receiver. As such, CJ was Northmont’s two-time Defensive Back of the Year, two-time 1st team All-GWOC, 1st Team All-SW District, and 1st Team All-State. He is one of only a handful of players who ever achieved being a captain in his junior and senior years.

On the basketball court, CJ played both guard positions. He continued his career in football as a three-year starter for the Ohio State Buckeyes defense. He signed as a free agent with the New York Giants and currently works for the OSU athletic department as the Assistant Athletic Director for Player Development and External Affairs.

He is married to Charli and they have three children, Kobie, Callie and Amari Valerio.

Mark Mays

Mark Mays played football and ran track from 2005 to 2009. From the first day at Northmont, his coaches stated “Mark is one of the fastest football players to ever play at Northmont.” As a running back, he led his team in rushing his junior and senior years. In a high school playoff game against Fairmont, Mark rushed for a school record for most yards gained.

His awards are numerous with a two-time Offensive Back of the Year, a 2nd team and 1st Team all-GWOC. He then was selected to play in the 2009 North-South Ohio All-Star Game. While running track in the spring, Mark held school records in the 100- and 200-meter events.

Mark was 1st team all-GWOC in his senior year and 2nd team all GWOC his junior year. Mark continued his football career at Bowling Green State University. He came back to Northmont as a Jobs for Grads Instructor. He is married to Katanna and they have two children, Miliana and Kya.