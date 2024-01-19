National Trail recognizes staff & students

Elementary School Students of the Month for December 2023 who attended the board meeting are seen here with Elementary Principal Ed Eales. They are (left to right) Madison Baldwin, Breeley Boggs and Kean Alldred. Submitted photos High School Students of the Month for December who attended the meeting are seen here with Principal Michael Eyler. They are Gretchen Lee, Evie Hoffman and Jonathon Tilton. Eagle Scout of the Month for December, Ethan Kosier, with High School Principal Michael Eyler. Eagle Scout of the Month for December, Blake Osswald, with High School Principal Michael Eyler. Middle School Students of the Month for December who attended the meeting are (left to right): Front row - Principal Jennifer Couch, Samantha Bowers, Violet Couvutsakis, Kayley DeBruler and Eva Swarstsell. Back row: Cain Bond, Lane Gebhart and Blake Reid. Advanced Pari-Pro, Lexi Hake, with High School Principal Michael Eyler. Novice Pari-Pros, Tucker Mitchell and Madisyn Mann, with High School Principal Michael Eyler.

NEW PARIS — National Trail School Board started off the year 2024 with its annual reorganizational meeting, followed by the first regular January meeting on Jan. 11. Following are some of the highlights of the meetings.

First order of business was appointing Mindy Ward to fill a vacant board seat from Jan. 11 through Dec. 31 of 2025. The board appointed Cindy Lee to continue as board president and David Harris as vice president.

Administrative appointments included Superintendent Bob Fischer as 2024 Legislative Liaison as well as 2024 Preble County Youth Foundation Representative and Lee as 2024 Student Achievement Liaison.

Fischer also was approved to employ temporary personnel, accept resignations and enter into contractual agreements for services needed in emergency situations. He will also apply for grants and serve as designee appeals of student suspensions.

The district treasurer’s duties were outlined and approved as well.

The board also designated The Register-Herald as the district’s official newspaper.

Special recognitions began the regular meeting that followed, including special mention of the board members for Board Member Appreciation Month. They are President Cindy Lee, Vice President David Harris and board members Greg McWhinney, Mindy Ward and Gary Moore.

Special recognition also was given to elementary-school, middle-school and high-school students for December 2023 as well as to Eagle Scouts and FFA students for State Parliament Procedure.

Elementary Students of the Month were kindergarten student Kean Alldred, first-grade student Breeley Boggs, second-grade student Rylie Foster, third-grader Madison Baldwin, fourth-grader Levi Combs and Specials – Abbey Blumenstock.

Middle School Students of the Month were fifth-graders Kayley Dibrell, Bradley Hart and Joseph Layne. Sixth-graders were Olivia Stone, AJ Byrd and Violet Couvutsakil. Seventh-graders were Samantha Bowers, Blake Reid and Cain Bond. Eighth-graders were Eva Swartzell, Sammy Gardner and Lane Gebhart.

High School Students of the Month were ninth-grader Jonathan Tilton, tenth-grader Evie Hoffman, eleventh-graders Mason Gibson and Ethan Kosier and twelfth-grader Gretchen Lee.

Eagle Scouts recognized were Blake Osswald and Ethan Kosier.

FFA Advanced Parliamentary Procedure State Qualifiers recognized were Grace Osswald, Megan Irvin,

Tayten Reynolds, Grant Deaton, Morgan House and Lexi Hake.

FFA Novice Parliamentary Procedure State Qualifiers recognized were Jaelynn Remakes, Clire Osswald, Madisyn Mann, Jenna Deaton, Molli Deaton, Maya Palmer, Tucker Mitchell and James Morgan.

The next regular meeting of the National Trail Local Schools Board of Education will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at the National Trail School K-12 Facility.