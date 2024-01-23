Eaton MVCTC FFA hosts Annual Feed, Seed & More Auction

On Saturday, Jan. 6, Eaton MVCTC FFA hosted its Annual Feed, Seed & More Auction. This auction is the chapter’s largest fundraiser of the year providing students with opportunities to attend conventions, leadership conferences, career development events and more.

EATON — On Saturday, Jan. 6, Eaton MVCTC FFA hosted its Annual Feed, Seed & More Auction.

This auction is the chapter’s largest fundraiser of the year providing students with opportunities to attend conventions, leadership conferences, career development events, and so much more.

This year the Eaton MVCTC FFA established the Blue Jacket Drive to host annually in conjunction with their auction. The Blue Jacket Drive provides funding to purchase FFA jackets for members to sign-out of the chapter’s closet so no member misses an opportunity to participate. This year they will be able to purchase nearly a dozen FFA jackets thanks to Quality Tile and various anonymous donors.

Thank you to all who attended and made this event possible to support the members of Eaton MVCTC FFA.

The chapter would like to thank the following for sponsoring and donating items: Preble County Farm Bureau, Deaton Soil Services, ACE Hardware, Bane-Welker, Gillman Home Center, Tractor Supply Co., Eaton Hometowne Furniture, Eaton Floral, Bombshell Tanning, Preble Edge Fitness, Skyline Chili, Powerhouse Pizza, Nutrien Ag Solutions – John Barnes, Worley’s Country Store, Atlas Charcuterie, Superior Ag Solutions – Chris Petelle, First Impression Wear, Stewart Seeds – Aaron Harvey, Barne’s Butcher Shop, AgriGold Seeds – Steven Sullender, Rowe Nutrition, Farm Credit Mid-America, Simon Insurance, Megan Roell Photography, Channel Seed – Donald Hayes, Seed Consultants – Tim Rodefer, and Katelyn Ranae Photography.