Senior edition: Winter & mindset

Winter is showing its face now and we can all see and feel it with the snow and the cold temperatures. Even though winter can be a beautiful thing, it’s also a time of the year that a lot of us experience the “winter blues.” We don’t have as much sunlight, we stay inside more often, and are not as active. It’s easy to start feeling down or even depressed. But the senior center has some ways you can beat these winter blues – we offer a wide variety of activities, including Silver Sneakers, PiYo Fusion, Drums Alive, and dancing that can keep you active. If physical activity isn’t what you are seeking, we have other programs such as billiards, quilting/sewing, painting, creating, bingo, music, food, and birthday parties; all of which encourage you to be social, which can help ease those blues and make you feel better. One thing to remember is that you aren’t alone in feeling down. Someone else is feeling that way too right now. If it is more of a concern for you, we do urge you to talk with your healthcare provider.

Winter blues are also known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) or Seasonal Depression.

What are some signs of winter blues? According to the Mayo Clinic, signs can include but are not limited to the following:

• Feeling listless, sad, or down most of the day, nearly every day

• Losing interest in activities you once enjoyed

• Having low energy and feeling sluggish

• Having problems with sleeping too much

• Experiencing carbohydrate cravings, overeating and weight gain

• Having difficulty concentrating

• Feeling hopeless, worthless, or guilty

• Having thoughts of not wanting to live

If you feel you have any of these symptoms, do not hesitate to talk to your healthcare provider. Sometimes it helps just talking to another person and if that is something you like to do, we do have a companionship program here at PCCOA and we are currently looking for volunteers to call and/or visit shut-in seniors and folks who’d like to have a companion to call and/or visit them in person. We also have twice a month, a group of veterans, which Jake Dailey leads, which come in, has lunch together and socializes, every 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month from 11am to 1pm. If that is something you would like to be a part of, come on in, they’d love to have you! Another way to help your winter blues could be taking some extra vitamin D (please talk with your doctor before adding this to your daily routine) and spending time outdoors when the weather is good. Maybe going to a greenhouse, like Stockslagers during these months can help, with all the plants and the light that comes through, its sure to make you feel better.

We are looking to add a Grief Support group and will be announcing soon what day and time this will be taking place each month. The support group is designed to help you process your grief in a healthy way with a Certified Holistic Health Practitioner, Kelly McCarty. More information to come soon.

Feeling overwhelmed with being the main caregiver for your grandchildren? We have a support group for that too. Please give us a call for the day and time at which that happens each month.

Here are some ways to help prevent these winter blues: Get out of the house — even if you just step outside for 5 minutes, that’s 5 minutes more of the sun and fresh air you received than just staying inside; eat nutritious food — we know and understand that those sugary treats and high carb foods tastes good and make us feel better at the time but in the long run, it hurts us more than helps us; exercise — make sure you stay moving, just walking around your house helps, if you are watching TV, get up at the commercials and do a lap from one room to another, or do some exercises while you’re watching TV, it’s amazing just moving your arms and legs can do for you; talk or see your friends — meet here at the senior center for lunch or an activity; and find help/consider medication — talk with a professional and/or your doctor for more information on this.

The best thing to remember is to be positive, sometimes just changing our mindset can affect our entire day. Yes, it is cold outside, but let’s focus on the good things that you have in your life. For the one negative feeling you’re having, replace that with three positive feelings or positive things in your life, trust me, it will make you feel better. Just try it and see what it does for you.

We’d love to see you come on down to the Senior Center for some fun, food, and socialization. It’s a wonderful place where you can connect with someone or get involved with something. Don’t forget that you can become a member for just $10 a year and you will stay up to date with all of our events and happenings. If you were a member in 2023 and haven’t renewed yet for 2024, this is your reminder to do so. Membership is valid from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31. We are looking forward to seeing you visit us soon!

Preble County Council on Aging is located at 800 East St. Clair Street, Eaton. For more information, call 937-456-4947 or 1-800-238-5146 or email [email protected].