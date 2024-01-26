Officials discuss homelessness, visit shelter

Pictured left to right at their visit to the HIT homeless shelter are Congressman Warren Davidson, Jackie Hicks, Lead Client Advocate for Home is the Foundation, Rep. Rodney Creech; Clayton Genth, Executive Director of Home is the Foundation and Amy Riegel, Executive Director of theCoalition on Housing and Homelessness in Ohio.

EATON — On Monday, Jan. 15, Home is the Foundation (H.I.T. Foundation) hosted Congressman Warren Davidson and Representative Rodney Creech for a discussion about the affordable housing challenges and homelessness in Preble County.

Home is the Foundation has been serving Preble County residents for 20 years and has extensive experience responding to the housing challenges of Preble County residents. The purpose of meeting with our local representatives was twofold. One, our staff and board of directors are proud of the work we have done in Preble County and we want to share our success with the political leaders who often have the opportunity to make positive changes in housing for Preble County. Secondly, we want our local political leaders to know and see how Preble County is benefiting from specific programs supported by the federal and state government.

For example, with funding from the Ohio Department of Development and the Federal Home Loan Bank, Home is the Foundation assisted over 20 senior adults with home repairs totaling nearly $200,000. It goes to show how important government, non-profit organizations and communities can work together to make a positive difference. According to Clayton Genth, HIT Executive Director, housing is the single most mentally stabilizing thing we can do for people. Whether you need an affordable place to call home, or a senior adult in need of an urgent repair on your home, or in need of emergency shelter; housing is the first step in stability, maintaining independence and improving your health.

Congressman Davidson toured Preble County’s emergency homeless shelter for the first time. Approximately 100 Preble County residents experience homelessness in Preble County each year. The HIT Foundation began offering Homeless Services for Preble County residents in March, 2015. The shelter serves as a temporary housing facility for Preble County residents. Clients meet regularly with shelter staff and a case manager to work toward their housing needs, employment needs, healthcare needs and more. They are expected to meet weekly goals focusing on housing, in order to obtain housing with 30-45 days. Clients are also expected to follow a daily schedule and must agree to adhere to shelter rules.

Want to help make a difference in Preble County? Visit us at https://hitfoundation.org/volunteer-donate or contact Lindsay Watson at [email protected]

If you or someone you know is facing a housing crisis, Home Is The Foundation can be reached at 937-472-0500.