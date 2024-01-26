This week at Brookville Branch Library

BROOKVILLE — This week at the Brookville Branch Library-120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville:

Monday, Jan. 29

Play and Learn Story Time, 10-10:30 a.m.

This active story time full of fun books, music, movement and sensory play is ideal for kids ages 2-4. Registration is not required.

Diamond Dot Art, 6-7 p.m.

Calling all kids ages 6-12 who like to craft! This glamorous version of color by number involves placing sparkly little dots all over sticky fabric!

Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Mother Goose on the Loose: Baby and Toddler Storytime, 10-10:45 a.m.

Bring babies and toddlers for games, songs and stories that have an early literacy base and are designed to aid in stimulating the learning process for babies and toddlers. Caregivers are encouraged to bring children from ages birth to 24 months old to join in this fun program. Registration is not required.

Tween Tuesday, 3-4 p.m.

Kids ages 9-12 years old can hangout, play video games, make crafts and more with their friends! Each week will be something different! Registration is not required.

Line Dancing, 6-7 p.m.

This program is for folks of all ages who want to enjoy line dancing. Participants will have fun listening to a variety of music while learning dances from basic to intermediate level.

Attendees will be required to sign a waiver to participate in this program. Copies of this waiver will be available on the day of the event. The waiver will only be for those who have not signed one for the line dancing program before.

To register in advance, visit the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m.

Children ages 3 – 5 years can enjoy stories, songs (Miss Teresa plays her guitar), and other fun learning activities designed to develop the language, literacy, and social skills a preschooler needs for school success. Registration is not required.

Thursday, Feb. 1

Movers and Shakers Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m.

It’s never too early to grow a child’s love of learning. This early literacy-based program features music, dancing, rhymes, stories, and more. Kids and their adults will shake it together! Sing, dance and enjoy music, movement and fun! This program is recommended for children ages 1-4 years and all abilities are welcome. Registration is not required.

Teen Gaming, 3-5 p.m.

Teens in grades 7 through 12 can meet up to play a variety of super fun games! Bring friends and meet new ones after school at the library! Registration is not required.

Family Storytime, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Come to the library for quality family time with books, songs, and activities that children and caregivers can enjoy together. Geared towards K-3rd graders, but children of all ages and their families are welcome. Registration is not required.

Friday, Feb. 2

History Buff Book Club: “The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store,” 10-11 a.m.

Hey history buffs, there’s a book club that meets every other month to read and discuss historical fiction and nonfiction. December’s non-fiction book is The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store by James McBride. The book has been named by the New York Times as one of the 100 notable books of 2023.

Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Saturday, Feb. 3

All Ages Crochet Club, 10-11 a.m.

This program is open to crafters ages 6 to adult, and crafters of all skill levels are welcome. If someone has been wanting to learn to crochet, staff will be happy to teach them. Children may need their adult to stay and help them. Crochet hooks and yarn will be provided, but crafters are also encouraged to bring their own if they wish.

Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Magazine and Puzzle Swap, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

All ages may visit the library’s Quiet Reading Room on the first Saturday of every month for a magazine and puzzle swap. Drop in anytime that day to see what’s up for grabs!

Magazines and puzzles will be available for those who want to swap previously read or new mags for others they’d like to have or trade puzzles for different ones. Anyone can participate, whether they’d like to swap, pick up or donate.

Donations of recent or specialty magazines and puzzles in good condition are welcomed prior to the swap at the library during regular library hours or during the event.

Magazines will include those removed from the library’s collection and patron donations. Registration is not required. v