Student notes

MU Dean’s List

Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for the Fall semester 2023 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic excellence. Local students named include: Mallory Deaton of Eaton, Lindsey Koenig of Lewisburg, Cam Lewis of Eaton, Lorena Cravens of Eaton, Eliot Feck of Eaton, Dylan Jackson of Eaton, Vanessa Mann of Eaton, Joel Combs of Eaton, Taylor Murray of Camden, Travis Pittman of Eaton, Chelsey Pauley of Brookville, Allie DeLong of West Alexandria, Emma Personette of Camden, Kurtis Anderson of Camden, Tristan Bowers of Eldorado, Lily Hampton of College Corner, Anna Kramer of Eaton, and Wes Taylor of New Paris.

Dean’s List at MU Regionals

Miami University Regionals names students to the part-time dean’s list who earned a high academic standing and were enrolled in less than 12 graded credit hours and earning a 3.6 or higher GPA during the 2023 fall semester. Students named include: Hannah Creech of College Corner, Tyler Coveney of Eaton, Belle Blevens of Eaton, Eli Moreland of Camden, Julie Rich of Eaton, Shaun Smart of Eaton, Kelle Fecher of Eaton, and Karmen Huff of Camden.

MU Fall 2023 President’s List

Miami University students ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall 2023 semester have been named to the President’s list recognizing academic excellence. Students named include: Ashton Geoit of Eaton, Coen Reed of Brookville, Izzy Bowen of Lewisburg, Lillian Davis of Lewisburg, Ashley Earley of Eaton, Jaelyn Hawkins of Lewisburg, Kami Hawley of Camden, Owen Hewitt of Eaton, Lehua Hoops of Brookville, Angel Bowers of Eldorado, Ayden Childers of Camden, Gracie Lovely of Camden, Alexis Miller of Camden, Kendra Worley of Camden, Garland Weaver of Eaton, Buddy Henderson of West Alexandria, Sydney Aldrich of West Alexandria, Gabrielle Brown of Eaton, and Hailie Edwards of Eaton.