PCDL January programming

EATON — The Preble County District Library has released the following calendar of programming and events for the month of January.

New: Weekly Winter Storytimes & Crafts for Kids

Many of our branches offer weekly in-person storytimes for kids of All ages. Our storytimes are formulated around Every Child Ready to Read initiative, focusing on the five early literacy practices of reading, singing, playing, talking, and writing. Some crafts may get a little messy.

• Every Monday at New Paris at 5:30 p.m.: Storytime

• Every Tuesday at Camden at 5:30 p.m.: Little Ones Storytime

• Every Saturday at West Alexandria at 11 a.m.: Magical World of Storytime

New: Eaton Storytimes – Winter Session Registration Open

Runs through Feb. 8. Registration is required. To register, cAll the Eaton Branch at 937-456-4331.

• Mother Goose Storytime (birth-age 3): Wednesday or Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

• Eaton Library Mice Storytime (age 3-Pre-K): Wednesday or Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

• Family Storytime (birth-age 5): Thursday at 4:45 p.m.

• After School Crew Storytime (age 6-12): Thursday at 4:45 p.m.

New: Kids Grab & Go Crafts – All Branches

January’s Kids Grab & Go kit is a Winter Diorama craft.

Kids grab & go kits are available at All branches unless noted otherwise. Contact your local branch to reserve a kit while supplies last.

New: Tween/Teen Grab & Go Crafts – All Branches

January’s Tween/Teen Grab & Go kit is a lip balm craft.

Tween/Teen grab & go kits are available at All branches unless noted otherwise. Contact your local branch to reserve a kit while supplies last.

New: Adulting Can Be Fun!

The Preble County District Library offers various adult craft and social programs in January at several of our locations throughout Preble County. Some programs require registration, please cAll the hosting branch for details.

• Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. at Eaton: AYA Book Club

New: Weekly Teen Programs at the Eaton Branch

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Branch to enjoy activities such as coloring and simple crafting, board games, video games, and more!

• Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 3:30 p.m. at Eaton: Monthly Movie

New: Build Something New with LEGO Programs

Let your imagination run wild as Preble County District Library hosts LEGO Club. LEGO Club is kids and teens to show off their Master Builder skills. If you bring LEGOs from home, please label them in a container with your child’s name.

• Saturday, Jan. 27 at noon at West Alexandria: Lego Club

• Monday, Jan. 29 at 4:30 p.m. at Eaton: Lego Club

• Tuesday, Jan. 30 during open hours at New Paris: After School Lego Time

New: Bluey Day! Saturday, Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. at Eaton

Are you a fan of the lovable puppy Bluey, her Mum, Dad, and little sister Bingo? Then this program is for you! Join us for a Bluey filled afternoon. We’ll have crafts, games, prizes, and more! Feel free to come in your best Bluey costume or attire!

Other Library Program Offerings:

Book a Librarian

Would you like to learn more about computers? Do you have a new tablet or smartphone you’d like to learn more about? The Reference Librarian is happy to help! Book an appointment on Monday afternoons between 1-4 for assistance with: tablets/e-readers, computers, Microsoft Office, Internet, resumes and job searching, using the library catalog, and research. Call 937-456-5562, email preblerefatpreblelibrary.org, or stop by the library in person to set up an appointment!

Explore & More Adventure Pass Program

Explore & More NOW with your PCDL Library Card! We are excited to introduce our newest service, the Explore & More Adventure Pass Program, enabling PCDL patrons to borrow passes using their library card. This one-time pass, which must be checked out in person at the Eaton Branch, grants patrons limited free access to attractions that would otherwise charge admission fees.

Participating organizations include The Dayton Art Institute, Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, Johnston Farm & Indian Agency, and Carillon Historical Park.

*Each organization sets its own rules for how many individuals are covered under its passes and which days the passes will be honored. Patrons are advised to cAll the organization ahead of their visit for hours and rules.

Don’t Throw Away Local History – Contact the Preble Co. Genealogy Room, Instead!

The Preble Co. Genealogy Room is interested in archiving any local and family historical items you might come across as you clean. This includes (but is not limited to): old paperwork/documents/records, family bibles with family information, pictures of Preble Co. residents, landmarks, and properties, old maps and land records and any items having to do with the history of Preble County, its families and the surrounding areas.

If you come across an item as you clean and wish to donate it to the PC Room, please contact us at 937-456-4970 Monday -Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., or by email at [email protected].

Preble Co. Records Online – families, obituaries, marriages, historic landmarks, and more

Search the library’s in-house Genealogical & Historical Records collections. Visit https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy to get started on your search! Family files can also be researched in person at the PC Room. To view a list of All PC Room resources, visit https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy/holdings.