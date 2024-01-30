Arrows return to winning ways

Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Preble Shawnee’s Knox Mills (1) and Brody Morton (3) pressures a Carlisle player during the Arrows 72-37 win on Saturday, Jan. 27. Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald

CAMDEN — After a rough start to the week, Preble Shawnee boys’ basketball coach Jake Turner felt good about where his team was by week’s end.

After suffering a 62-28 loss at Fenwick on Tuesday, Jan. 23, the Arrows bounced back in a big way knocking off Ansonia 79-54 and Carlisle 72-37 on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 26 and 27 to improve to 15-2 overall and 8-0 in the Western Ohio Athletic Conference.

The resurgence by the Arrows, who had dropped two of three before the weekend, was led by the defense.

The Arrows forced the Tigers into 26 turnovers on Friday and 15 by Carlisle on Saturday.

“I thought we played really well for 32 minutes on both ends of the court,” Turner said after the win over Carlisle. “That’s something we’ve been preaching. Obviously, there’s still stuff we got to work on and get better at, but I thought for 32 minutes we played at a high level on both ends of the court and I’m very pleased with the way we played tonight.”

Turner said the weekend wins were a result of solid team play with several players contributing in different ways.

Against Ansonia, Mason Shrout had 32 points. Logan Hawley had 13 points and five rebounds. Isaac Blankenship had 10 points and four steals, while Brody Morton chipped in with nine points and six steals.

Against Carlisle, Shrout had 27 points. Hawley scored 14, 10 in the second half and Blankenship tossed in 13.

Turner said Morton, Brayden Robinette, Knox Mills and Case Roell all played key roles as well and at times don’t get the credit they deserve.

He said the team has done a good job of putting its previous struggles behind them.

“We had a bad one the other night and we got what we deserved. We got outplayed,” Turner said of the loss at Fenwick. “We told the guys it’s one game we can’t let one game affect the rest of the year. We were really locked last night. We were really locked in this morning, great at shoot around, guys were focused. We looked like the old us. Sometimes things aren’t going to go your way. How are you going to handle it? Are you just going to stop, quit or are you going to continue to work, and I think our guys are continuing to work and doing a lot of good things.”

Shawnee is scheduled to host Newton in a WOAC game on Friday, Feb. 2 then entertain Hamilton Badin on Saturday.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @emowenjr.