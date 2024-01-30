Deem wins 100th, Eaton 4th at Ridder

Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eaton’s Brayden Deem (top) won his 100th career match with an 18-6 win over Blanchester’s Caleb Sears in the first round of the Eaton/Sam Ridder Invitational on Friday, Jan. 26. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

EATON — Eaton senior Brayden Deem won his 100th career wrestling match on his way to winning the 144-pound weight class at the Eaton/Sam Ridder Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Deem, along with placers Elijah Thacker, Presley Stewert, James Sawesky, Robert Tyler and Vincent Trantanella led the Eagles to a fourth-place finish as a team with 139.5 points.

Indian Lake won the team title with 168 points. Wilmington was second with 151.5 and Oakwood was third with 142.

Twin Valley South was 14th with 71 points. National Trail finished 20th with 48 and Tri-County North finished 28th with 16 points.

Deem, the No. 2 seed, defeated No. 1 seed Mark Ellis of Waynesville 6-5 in the final.

Deem won his 100th career match with an 18-6 win over Blanchester’s Caleb Sears in the first round on Friday, Jan. 26. In the round of 16, Deem pinned RJ Dunn of Carlisle in 1:04. In the quarterfinal, Deem scored a 16-1 decision over Emmett Humphrey of Fairborn. In the semifinals, Deem beat No. 3 seed Ronald Johnson II of Chaminade Julienne, 3-1.

Thacker finished second at 157, falling in the final by pin in 4:47 to PJ Murphy of Cin. Reading.

Presley placed second at 190, falling 15-0 in the final to Owen Pummel of Indian Lake.

Sawesky finished fourth at 106, Tyler was sixth at 132 and Trantanella was fifth at 165.

Twin Valley South had three placers. Brayden Childers finished third at 138, pinning Aiden Kleinberg of Valley View.

Max Woodgeard placed fifth at 113 and Clayton Woodgeard was fifth at 144.

For National Trail, Zack Creager was fifth at 132 and Henry Toschlog was fifth at 157.

