Devils win two of three games

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Blue Devils defeated Madison and Newton on Friday and Saturday nights after losing to Waynesville earlier in the week to raise their record 12-6 overall and ¬5-5 in the SWBL Buckeye Division.

The week ensures Brookville of a second straight winning season.

Brookville played hard but lost at Waynesville 56-48. Waynesville swept the season series winning both games by eight. Quarter scores were 12-11, 23-20, 38-30, and the final 56-48. Every time Brookville got close in the final period Waynesville managed to make a basket or a pair of free throws to maintain the lead.

Scoring for Waynesville shows Isaac Squire with 11 points, Connor Berry ten markers, and Nick Warren 10 points.

Brookville stats show Brendan Fisher with 15 points. Jace Wood had 11 points and four steals. Dom King had 10 points and four assists. Cole Crabtree tallied five and had four assists. Coltin Lawson had a career high five points. Keegan Mehr had two points and four rebounds.

Brookville shot 45 percent making 18-40 shots including four of thirteen from long distance. Waynesville shot 55 percent on 23-42 including two of 12 from behind the arc.

The Blue Devils rebounded on Friday with what may have been their best performance of the season by dominating the final three quarters and rolling to a 67-48 victory of the Mohawks.

The quarter scores were tied at 14; 32-23 Blue Devils at the half; 50-31 Brookville after three stanzas; and the final of 67-48.

Madison was 19-42 shooting including seven of seventeen from long distance. Brookville shot 57.4 percent making 27-47 shots. Brookville was 21-30 on two point tries in the game.

The Mohawks were led in scoring by Hunner Johnson with 16 points, 13 in the final frame.

Brookville stats show Jace Wood with 23 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Brendan Fisher had 12 points. Braedan Smart added ten points. Cole Crabtree scored seven points but dished out six assists.

Dom King scored five points but grabbed six rebounds and handed out eight assists. Coltin Lawson and Bayne Boston each scored four markers. Lawson grabbed five rebounds. Keegan Mehr had two points.

The Blue Devils managed to survive the Newton Indians 66-62 in overtime on Saturday. The quarter scores were 14-10 Brookville after one, 28-27 Blue Devils at the half, 38-37 Devils after three, tied at 52 after the end of regulation, and the final score of 66-62 Brookville.

The game was close after the end of the first quarter. Brookville jumped out 14-4 but Newton rallied and the teams stayed close the rest of the game. The Indians tied the game at 52 with about 40 seconds left.

Brookville worked for the final shot and got off a good one inside but the ball bounced off the rim.

In overtime Brookville got a couple of baskets from Brendan Fisher, five free throws from Jace Wood and five free throws from Dom King as the Blue Devils managed to win 66-62.

Scoring for Newton shows Quinn Peters with 26, Luke Cornett 14, and Austin Tippie with 10 points. Newton was 22-45 shooting including six of 17 behind the arc.

Brookville was 22-46 overall for 47.8 percent hitting eight of 16 from long distance. The Blue Devils were 14-18 from the charity stripe.

Individual stats show Cole Crabtree with 14 points, three boards, three assists, and three steals. Jace Wood had 13 points and four boards. Dom King scored 11 points, snagged five rebounds, and dished out five assists.

Braedan Smart had 10 points and three steals. Brendan Fisher scored 10 points. Coltin Lawson and Branson King each scored three markers. Keegan Mehr scored two points.