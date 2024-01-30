Stevenson leads Shawnee to 10th place at LCC Thunderbird Tournament

LIMA — A week after becoming Preble Shawnee’s all-time winningest wrestler Riley Stevenson added to his growing list of accomplishments by winning an individual title at the Thunderbird Invitational.

The tournament was hosted by Lima Central Catholic on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 26-27.

As a team, the Arrows had three individual wrestlers place in the top eight of their respective weight classes and finished 10th overall with 92.5 points in one of the toughest Division III regular season tournaments throughout the state. Pike-Delta-York won the team title with 247.5 points, while Applecreek Waynedale was second with 227.0

Stevenson, a senior, dropped a weight class to 175 and went 4-0 on the weekend to improve to 32-2 on the season.

In the final, Stevenson defeated previously unbeaten Awsom Mitchell of Triad 8-3. Stevenson, who had been wrestling at 190 pounds, led 4-0 after the first period after securing a takedown and a nearfall.

He extended his lead to 7-2 after two periods with an escape with 22 seconds left and a takedown with two seconds remaining.

Stevenson won his first two matches by fall to reach the semifinal. In the semifinal, he beat Gabe Garlick of Kansas Lakota, 5-0.

Nolan Earles improved to 25-6 on the season placing fifth at 126 pounds. Earles went 4-2 in the tournament.

Jackson Finch, now 16-9, placed eighth at 106 pounds going 3-3.

The Arrows will next be in action at the state duals on Saturday, Feb. 3. They are also scheduled to travel to Eaton on Wednesday, Feb. 7 for dual meet.

