Prayer breakfast attracts large crowd

BROOKVILLE — More than 50 people attended the 21st annual community prayer breakfast recently held at the Brookville Local Schools board of education office, located at 75 June Place.

Those in attendance prayed for the five pillars of a community:

• family

• business

• government

• faith

• education

Welcoming guests to the prayer event was Brookville Chamber of Commerce Vice President Zach Music.

Breakfast was provided by Cafe 19, located at 19 W. National Road in Englewood.

Brave Church Pastor Ryan Wysong blessed the food.

Brookville Chamber of Commerce President Adam Blevins prayed for the family.

Blevins, who said he has lived in Brookville for more than 20 years, noted he grew up in Northridge.

“One thing about growing up in a small, poor area it taught me the importance of family,” Blevins said.

“My grandma and grandpa owned a small corner store where they sold lunch meats and chips to small families, never making a lot of money, but being a part of other families,” Blevins continued.

“So talking about family, I want to make sure we understand that family is more than the people you are born to, the people you are born with, the people who are born to you,. They’re the friends. They’re the acquaintances that make up your daily lives,” Blevins said.

“I actually heard somebody mention this earlier. it takes a village. One time this (Brookville) was a village and now it’s a city and it takes a city to grow families,” Blevins said.

Blevins noted “families are divine institutions designed by God, himself.”

“Family is the cornerstones of our lives, a sacred bond that we share with those who are given to us by birth and chosen by our hearts,” Blevins said.

Blevins added that “the spiritual well-being of our family is as crucial as it is physical.”

“So let us daily commit our lives in prayer, seeking God’s guidance, protection and blessings. Let love, grace patience and forgiveness be the hallmarks of our family lives,” Blevins said.

Steve Aponyi, of Jrs. Steam-Pro carpet cleaning service in Brookville, prayed for business.

“Heavenly Father, I pray to you for the businesses in Brookville and the chamber of commerce,” Aponyi said.

“I pray for the continued support of the community for the businesses,” Aponyi continued.

Aponyi also prayed “for the integrity and the strength and the health of the businesses and their employees and “for the growth and stability of the businesses.”

Grace Brethren Church pastor and Brookville Fire Department chaplain Jason Beasley quoted 1 Peter, Chapter 2, verses 13-17 in his prayer for government.

“Be subject for the Lord’s sake to every human institution, whether it be to the emperor as supreme, or to governors as sent by him to punish those who do evil and to praise those who do good. For this is the will of God, that by doing good you should put to silence the ignorance of foolish people. Live as people who are free, not using your freedom as a cover-up for evil, but living as servants of God. Honor everyone. Love the brotherhood. Fear God. Honor the emperor,” Beasley quoted the verses.

Beasley noted the verses demonstrate the Biblical definition of good government is “to punish those who do evil deeds and to protect and promote those who do good deeds.”

“That is what good government should do,” Beasley said.

Beasley said from looking at the history of the United States, when the government promotes good, the nation flourishes and when government permits and encourages evil, everyone suffers.

“There is a lot that is called evil that is good and there’s a lot that is good that is called evil by our government officials” Beasley said.

“I would call us back to that Biblical role that we punish those who commit evil acts and that we support those who do good things,” Beasley continued.

Beasley quoted 1Timothy, chapter 2, verses 1-4 to support his statements.

“Therefore, I exhort first of all that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks be made for all men for kings and all who are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior, who desires all men to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth,” Beasley quoted the verses.

James Bailey, of Big Time Faith, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing long-term support and resources to combat veterans, first responders, nurses, prayed for faith.

“We pray together to turn our hearts and minds toward the pillar of faith that sustains and guides our community, giving thanks for the blessings of this town, for the people and for the spirit of unity that binds us,” Bailey said.

“We pray for wisdom and strength to nurture and uphold the values that makes our community a beacon of hope and a place of comfort,’ Bailey continued.

Bailey asked God to “grant us the courage to face challenges with faith and perseverance.

“May our actions reflect the love and compassion that faith teaches us,’ Bailey said.

“Help us to be a source of support and encouragement to one another, fostering a community where every individual is valued and respected,” Bailey continued.

“As we strive to build a stronger and more connected Brookville, let us remember that it is faith that guides our steps, gives us hope and binds us together in a common purpose,” Bailey said.

Brookville Local Schools Superintendent Jason Wood, who prayed for education, indicated he was “thankful for all we have in the city of Brookville.”

“From the state, all the way down to my deacons or disciples or whatever you want to call them, who look after our buildings and transportation, our food service, everything that takes place on a daily basis to take care of our children to make sure that they are here in a safe environment and have the ability to move forward and progress with society I am thankful,” Wood said.

Wood also thanked Ohio state representatives Rodney Creech (40th district) and Phil Plummer (39th district), who donated the funds for the event.

“I would like to thank our elected officials Mr. Creech and Mr. Plummer, as I have reached out to them in the past to make sure that public schools are fairly funded and they have done a tremendous job,” Wood said.

Wood also thanked the officials in Brookville.

“At the local level, Mayor (Chuck) Letner and his staff and city council, as well as (police) chief (Doug) Jerome and (fire) chief (Ron) Fletcher for all they do for our schools on a daily basis. Their support has been tremendous,” Wood said.

Wood noted he agreed with Blevins’ assessment that it “takes a city to raise a child.”

“We will continue to be Brookville strong. We’ll continue to do everything the Brookville way and we will continue to educate your children, the best in the state of Ohio and 1,034 in the nation. I will take those odds any day of the week for how many public schools there are and all the non-public schools that aren’t mentioned in that count,” Wood said.

Mayor Chuck Letner, who closed the program, said he also agreed with Blevins.

“I want to reiterate what Adam said. It does take a city to make us who we are,” Letner said.

“It also takes our townships and our surrounding communities,’ Letner continued.

Letner said that in addition to having township, county and state officials in attendance, representatives from the city of Clayton, including Jack Kuntz, Brookville’s new city manager, were present at the event.

“Clayton is well represented here today, which shows just how strong we are as a region with our county representatives, along with our township trustees,” Letner said.

Letner pointed out Brookville is moving forward at a rapid pace.

To support his statement, Letner quoted the popular line delivered by character Andy Dufresne, played by Tim Robbins, to his friend Red, played by Morgan Freeman, in the 1994 movie “The Shawshank Redemption”

“It’s either get busy living or get busy dying.’” Letner said.

“We decided here in Brookville that we’re going to be living,” Letner said.

Letner said the city has “so many projects going on and we’re moving so much forward, it’s all we can do to keep up.”

“But we’ve got the staff to do it. The personnel and the wherewithal to make it happen,” Letner said.

Letner, however, said it takes the support of everyone to make it possible.

“Without your help we couldn’t do it. That’s why it takes all of us as in a community to make things happen,” Letner said.

