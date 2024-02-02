REPORTS FROM AREA POLICE DEPARTMENTS

The following information has been provided by area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Friday, Dec. 8, Englewood 230002010: David R. Caez, 45, of Cleveland, was arrested on a warrant out of Cuyahoga County for unpaid child support and transported to jail.

Saturday, Dec. 9, Englewood 230002022: Jennifer Bucciarelli, 45, of Englewood, was charged with domestic violence and taken to jail.

Sunday, Dec. 10, Englewood 230002025: Reginald C. Grayson, Jr., of Dayton 45415, was charged with theft at Meijer and taken to jail.

Englewood 230002029: Shawn M. Mathis, Jr., 29, of Englewood, was arrested on a warrant and taken to jail.

Englewood 230002030: Thi-Shave L. Rockhold, 48, of Dayton 45403, was arrested on a warrant out of Huber Heights for failure to appear on a theft offense. She was taken to jail.

Monday, Dec. 11, Englewood 230002031: Jeffrey E. Evans, 42, of Englewood, was arrested on a felony warrant out of Dayton and taken to jail.

Englewood 230002032: Jeremy D. Macdonald, 42, of New Carlisle, was cited for driving under license forfeiture suspension, issued a court summons and released.

Englewood 230002033: Tamara M. Coatie, 40, of Dayton 45406, was charged with theft after borrowing someone’s cell phone and accessing their banking information to transfer funds into her account. A warrant was issued for Coatie’s arrest.

Union 23000000514: Da’Sika S. Shovosity, Dayton 45402, was charged with theft at her place of employment, Amazon. She was also arrested on a warrant out of Miami County but the jail refused to admit her due to a pre-existing condition. She was issued a court summons and taken to the hospital.

Tuesday, Dec. 12, Englewood 230002040: Dashawn L. Works, 36, of Dayton 45405, was charged with driving under suspension and arrested on a sheriff’s warrant for failure to appear. He was taken to jail.

Wednesday, Dec. 13, Englewood 230002046: Alexander Davidson, 28, at large, was arrested on a warrant out of Cumberland County, Pennsylvania and taken to jail.

Saturday, Dec. 16, Englewood 230002056: Lepear A. Curry, 25, of Englewood, was charged with operating a vehicle intoxicated, improper turn, and failure to signal. He registered at 0.214 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. He was issued a court summons and released to his father.

Englewood 230002060: Chakendra J. Sampson, 34, of Clayton, was arrested on a Montgomery County warrant for failure to appear for no operator’s license. She was taken to jail.

Union 23000000519: Kaden M. Kroeger, 20, of Dayton 45405, was arrested on a warrant out of Lebanon. He was turned over to the Ohio State Highway Patrol for transport to Lebanon.

Union 23000000520: Terri S. Owensby, 39, of Dayton 45405, was arrested on a warrant out of Montgomery County and transported to jail.

Monday, Dec. 18, Englewood 230002069: Roy L. Brawner, 63, of Dayton 45417, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, arrested on a felony warrant out of Montgomery County for drug possession and was trespassed from the Meijer property. Brawner was taken to jail.

Union 23000000522: Nicholas A. Johnson, 30, of Williamsburg, was arrested by Lebanon Police on a warrant out of Union. Johnson was turned over to a Union officer and taken to jail.

Union 23000000523: Na’Rya J.J. Jones, 18, of Huber Heights, was arrested on a Huber Heights warrant for domestic violence and taken to jail.

Tuesday, Dec. 19, Englewood 230002079: David E. Colter IV, 25, of Trotwood, was arrested on two warrants out of Montgomery County and taken to jail.

Union 23000000525: Aaron L.C. Coates, 20, of Dayton 45406, was charged with theft at his place of employment, Amazon. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Wednesday, Dec. 20, Englewood 230002082: Cassie J. Haines, 30, of Englewood, was charged with animal restraint and issued a court summons.

Englewood 230002084: Arnasia Satterwhite, 23, of Dayton 45405, was charged with theft at Meijer and was trespassed from the property. She was released with a court summons.

Englewood 230002087: Kamry M. Wright, 24, of Dayton 45417, was cited for no driver’s license and arrested on a warrant out of Moraine for theft. She was taken to jail.

