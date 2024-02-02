A LOOK AT BROOKVILLEJunior Chatauqua in Brookville

This photo taken by Samuel Spitler was of the Junior Chatauqua children. They are standing on Mulberry Street near Hay Avenue. The brick house in the background was built by Isaac Hay in 1869 which is now the home of the Masonic Temple. Submitted photo

BROOKVILLE — Brookville’s first Chatauqua was held in September 1914. Six days of programs, including music, entertainment and lectures were planned and sponsored by a group of interested local businessmen.

The affair in 1915 was held at the Chatauqua grounds on Hill Street. A large tent and platform were erected for all the events that were held from July 15th to the 20th .

Because of rain on Saturday evening, the children’s parade planned by Olive Wellaum was postponed. On Monday afternoon at two o’clock the parade took place. Nearly 200 children were costumed and marched through the business section of town on Market Street.

As they marched to the Hill Street site, they gave the various Chatauqua yells and salutes. Many businesses closed from two to four in the afternoons and in the evenings from seven on during the six days.

All information and the photo for this Look at Brookville article were supplied by the Brookville Historical Society. Do you have a photo or historical information to share or add? Please contact the Brookville Historical Society at 937-833-0285 or email to [email protected].