Clayton mayor delivers ‘State of the City’

CLAYTON — At the Feb. 1, City of Clayton council meeting Mayor Mike Stevens delivered a ‘State of the City’ speech detailing accomplishments and other aspects of the now 26-year-old city.

He described 2023 as an incredible year filled with milestones and community partnerships and exciting developments.

Highlights of the speech included:

• Expansion of housing options with several new housing developments under construction to accommodate rising population with 250-plus single family homes and apartments currently being built.

• RoadStar Trucking, a Canadian trucking firm, has nearly completed its U.S. headquarters on State Route 49.

• City council is busy setting new goals, reviewing and revising rules for proposed charter revisions.

• Successful implementation of electric aggregation for reduced electric rates for residents.

• An agreement with Kleingers Group to complete a thoroughfare plan to compliment revised zoning and land use plans.

• The Clayton, Englewood, Union Fire Collaborative has continued to show significant cost savings in all three cities and faster response times to emergencies with an increase in service to the entire Northmont area.

• Police department did an excellent job in 2023 with the safety of residents remaining the department’s top priority.

• The city’s commitment to infrastructure – in 2023 the city paved seven streets and secured a safety grant for Phase I of the N. Main Street traffic flow and pedestrian safety upgrade.

• Construction of a new salt storage building at the site of former Firehouse 83 at 200 Woolery Lane.

• Complete renovations of the restroom facilities in Westbrook Park with all paths in the park repaved, painting of the tennis courts, addition of Pickleball courts.

• New parking blocks at Clayton Park and cleaning of the creek.

• Northview Park had extensive work including new all-inclusive playground equipment and new paving for park paths.

• Community events such as the Senior Lunch and Learn, dance parties, Labor Day fireworks, Movies in the Park, Costumes and Carvings at Halloween, Breakfast with Santa at Meadowbrook bring the community together in addition to other events such as reunions, retirement celebrations, Northmont Rotary meetings, blood drives, golf and golf outings, and fundraisers.

• Personnel changes included Director of Development departing to become city manager of Brookville, a move Stevens had mixed emotions about but proud to see Kuntz seize the opportunity for his family. Addition of newly elected Councilman Ryan Farmer. Hiring of Zoning and GIS Manager Ellen Snyder.

• Clayton becoming its own Certified Building Department instead of relying on the county.

• Collaboration with Miami Valley Career Technology Center to provide park signage with that work performed by students.

• A Mural Project at Meadowbrook using art students from Northmont High School.

• City of Clayton once again receiving the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada ‘Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.

“What that means is, I think it has been 16 years in a row that our Finance Director Kevin Schweitzer has received this award,” Stevens noted. “That says a lot about the way that we spend money and approach money. It’s how he budgets and how we are on time with our submissions. There are no unanswered questions on our forms and our finances passes muster at a high level, so we are real proud of him and Amanda (City Manager Amanda Zimmerlin). It says a lot about our city, our staff and council, that we do recognize that how we spend our money is super important.”

Stevens concluded by saying, “In 2023, Clayton’s vibrant community spirit has shown brighter than ever. As we bid farewell to 2023 we look forward to even greater achievements and shared moments in 2024 and the years to come.”

Reach Ron Nunnari at (937) 684-9124 or email [email protected].