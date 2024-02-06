REPORTS FROM AREA POLICE DEPARTMENTS

The following information has been provided by area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Wednesday, Dec. 20, Englewood 230002088: Cole D. James, 20, of Englewood, and Ericolis J. Kelley, 22, Huber Heights, were both charged with disorderly conduct for fighting at the Kleptz YMCA. Both were issued a court summons and released.

Thursday, Dec. 21, Englewood 230002091: A missing juvenile was reported on Overla Boulevard.

Englewood 230002094: Joey M. Adams, 53, at large, was charged with theft at Meijer, trespassed from the property, and taken to jail.

Englewood 230002099: Stephen E. Cheek, 52, of Dayton 45417, was charged with theft at Meijer and taken to jail.

Sunday, Dec. 24, Union 23000000528: Matthew P. Digeronimo, 27, of South Lebanon, was arrested on a warrant out of Warren County for failure to appear. He was turned over to Mason Police.

Monday, Dec. 25, Union 23000000530: A 2013 Ford Explorer containing a loaded gun and two fully loaded magazines was stolen in the 800 block of W. Martindale Rd. The vehicle was unlocked with the keys inside when stolen. Dayton Police found the vehicle abandoned in their jurisdiction with no keys inside. The gun was also still in the vehicle.

Monday, Jan. 1, Union 24000000001: Sabrina R. Goforth, 29, of West Alexandria, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated and resisting arrest and taken to jail.

Tuesday, Jan. 2, Union 24000000002: Dujuan A. Howard, 37, of Dayton 45405, was arrested on a warrant out of Riverside and taken to jail.

Thursday, Jan. 4, Union 24000000004: Javeonna C. Graves, 20, of Dayton 45414, was charged with theft at her place of employment, Amazon. Graves was taken to jail.

Union 24000000005: An unknown subject stole Christmas lights from the side yard of a residence in the 100 block of Westrock Farm Rd.

Friday, Jan. 5, Union 24000000006: Jse’Veaughn R.D. Minor, 22, of Dayton 45406, was charged with theft at his place of employment, Amazon, and taken to jail.

Monday, Jan. 8, Union 24000000008: Adrian Hernandez, 25, of Dayton 45417, was arrested on a warrant out of Perry Township for failure to appear and turned over to a Perry officer.

Wednesday, Jan. 10, Union 24000000013: Renee D. White, 48, of Huber Height, was arrested on a warrant for assault out of Montgomery County and taken to jail.

Friday, Jan. 12, Union 24000000025: Bonnie J.P. Blas, 43, of Dayton 45419, was charged with theft at her place of employment, Amazon, and taken to jail.

Wednesday, Jan. 17, Union 24000000022: Dante D.L. Anderson-Tucker, 29, of Dayton 45405, was charged with theft at his place of employment, Amazon, and taken to jail.

Thursday, Jan. 25, Union 240000000034: Tyree A. Calahan, 19, of Dayton 45405, was charged with theft at his place of employment, Amazon, and taken to jail.

Friday, Jan. 26, Clayton 240000091: Criminal trespassing was reported at Dollar General. The business stated two women entered the store and stole items and wanted them to be trespassed from the property. Dollar General was advised to call the next time the females entered the store so that police can issue a trespass warning.

Union 240000000035: A 2010 Honda CR-V was stolen in the 100 block of S. Old Mill Rd. The vehicle was unlocked with the keys inside when it was stolen. The victim also left her driver’s license and credit/debits cards in the vehicle.

Saturday, Jan. 27, Union 240000000039: Charles L. Lane, 50, of Moraine, was charged with speeding, operating a vehicle intoxicated and open container. He as issued a court summons and released to a family member.

Union 240000000040: William J.J. Sparks, 35, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant out of Miami County. Sparks was turned over to a West Milton officer and transported to the Miami County Jail.

Monday, Jan. 29, Clayton 240000092: Police responded to Casey’s General Store on a possible drug overdose. A female subject was found under the influence of some type of drug in the women’s restroom. The male driver of a vehicle she arrived in was also found to be under the influence of an unknown drug. The vehicle was impounded. No charges were filed.

Wednesday, Jan. 31, Clayton 240000101: A male subject was trespassed from the Wolf Creek Apartments property and told not to return.

