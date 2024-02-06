From Preble County DD

Howard Blakeley

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities welcomed two new board members at its January meeting.

Dr. Eva Howard was appointed by Preble County Commissioners and Mike Blakeley was appointed by Preble County Probate Judge Jenifer Overmyer. Both were sworn in by Judge Overmyer before the January board meeting, and the addition of them to the board fills the open seats Preble DD had available.

Dr. Howard previously served on the Preble DD Board for several years as president and vice president, and has a family member served by Preble DD. She is also very active in the Preble County community and is a professor at Miami University. Her term began January 2024 and will expire in January 2028.

Mike Blakeley is served by the Board and will offer an important and unique perspective to the important decisions the Board makes. His term began January 2024 and will expire in January 2028.

“It is certainly wonderful to have our Board seats filled with such knowledgeable and well-respected members of the community,” said Brian Green, Preble DD Superintendent. “The wisdom and experience that Mike and Dr. Howard bring to our Board will be extremely valuable in guiding us through the next several years and we are grateful for the time they are dedicating to serve Preble County residents with developmental disabilities and their families.”

The Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities serves more than 400 people of all ages in Preble County. Preble DD’s mission is to support individuals with developmental disabilities to live, learn, work and socialize as they choose. The organization’s vision is to provide the best possible opportunity for individuals with developmental disabilities to have the kind and quality of life he or she chooses. Preble DD coordinates and provides funding for services people need to live full lives. These services include in-home care, adult day services, job training and transportation. These services are funded in part through local levy dollars and are delivered through a network of local provider agencies and independent caregivers. Preble DD also directly provides case management, as well as Early Intervention Services for children ages 0-3 with developmental delays through in-home services to help families stimulate development in communication skills, motor development, early learning skills and social-emotional development.

Preble DD also provides learning opportunities, recreational activities, Special Olympics programs and other valuable services. There are many opportunities to get involved. For more information about Preble DD, visit prebledd.org or call 937- 456-5891.