Eaton falls to No. 1 Harrison in regional finals

HARRISON – Eaton’s Women’s wrestling team fell one match short of qualifying for the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association State Duals, falling to No. 1 seed Harrison in the regional final 60-24 on Saturday, Feb. 3.

The fifth-seeded Eagles, fielding a full team for the first time, defeated No. 4 seed Clermont Northeastern 63-18 in the upper bracket regional semifinals.

Against CNE, Eaton won the first four matches by forfeit with Peyton Bradham, Maycee Adams, Cami McCloud and Josie Elierman all getting credit for wins to give the Eagles a 24-0 lead.

Marlee Trantanella extended the lead to 30-0 with a pin over Karli Eickenlaub in 1 minute, 42 seconds at 120 pounds.

Kyeleigh Gifford won by pin at 125 pounds over Ava Stephan in 59 seconds for a 36-0 Eaton lead.

After a loss at 130, Abbie Schmidt won by pin in 34 seconds over Kylie Busam at 135 and Natilee Thompson won by forfeit at 140 to give the Eagles a 48-6 lead.

Caroline Klawon won 7-4 over Jesse Foebar for a and Emma Gebhart won by pin in 2:27 over Clarissa Hoskins for a 57-6 lead.

CNE won by forfeit at 170 and won by pin at 190 to close get withing 57-18. Eaton won the final match at 235 by forfeit for the final margin.

In the regional final, Eaton and Harrison exchanged forfeit wins at 100 and 105.

Harrison won the next four matches by pin to take a 30-6 lead.

Sarah Abner snapped that streak with a pin of Olivia Egner in 1:45 to pull the Eagles within 30-12.

Harrison won the next two matches by pin to push its lead to 42-12. Klawon won her second match of the day defeating Veronica Deculawe by fall in 1:45.

Harrison won the next two matches, one by pin and one by forfeit for a 54-18 lead.

Hannah Reddick won Eaton final match at 190 with a pin of Amelia Kreimer in 1:13.

With the win, Harrison advances to the state duals on Saturday, Feb. 10, where the Wildcats are the No. 1 overall seed.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @emowenjr.