NT MVCTC FFA successful at speaking contest

On Jan. 30, Miranda Ott, Madison Mann, Braydan Lee, and Jenna Deaton represented the National Trail MVCTC FFA Chapter at the sub-district public speaking contest.

NEW PARIS — On Jan. 30, Miranda Ott, Madison Mann, Braydan Lee, and Jenna Deaton represented the National Trail MVCTC FFA Chapter at the sub-district public speaking contest.

Madison Mann and Jenna Deaton competed in the Creed Speaking Contest. Both ladies memorized the creed, recited it to two judges and answered questions about the Creed. Mann and Deaton both received a gold rating. Deaton placed third in the event.

Braydan Lee competed in the Beginning Prepared Contest. Lee wrote a speech related to agriculture, memorized it, recited it to the judges and answered questions about his chosen topic. Lee placed first in the contest and will be advancing to the district contest.

Miranda Ott competed in the Extemporaneous Contest. Ott was assigned a topic and had 30 minutes to write a speech. Ott wrote a speech, presented it to the judges and placed first. Ott will now be competing in the District Contest.

The National Trail MVCTC FFA Chapter has approximately 150 students and is advised by Eric and Carmen Kennel.