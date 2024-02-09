Voter registration deadline is Feb. 20

EATON — Registration deadline for new voters and change of addresses for the March 19, 2024 Primary Election is Tuesday, Feb. 20.

The Preble County Board of Elections office, first floor of the courthouse, 101 E. Main Street, Eaton, will be open Feb. 20, until 9 p.m. for those who wish to register or change their address.

Individuals may register at the Preble County Board of Elections office, between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday or the Preble County License Bureau, located in the Junction Village Mall, 500 N. Barron Street, Eaton; any public library; any high school or vocational school, and other designated public agencies which provides assistance or disability programs. Voters may also register and update their addresses at https://www.ohiosos.gov.

Call the board office (937-456-8117 or 937-456-8118) to request a registration form by mail. A voter registration form may also be printed from the website, https://www.boe.ohio.gov/preble/. Completed registration forms must be returned to the board of elections office or the office of the Secretary of State by the deadline of Feb. 20.

Individuals are qualified to register if they will be 18 years of age by the Nov. 5, 2024 General election, a citizen of the United States, and a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days prior to the election at which you intend to vote. Voters must be registered at least 30 days prior to an election.

A 17-year-old may vote in the March 19 Primary Election to nominate candidates to the 2024 General election ballot if they will be 18 years old by Nov. 5, 2024. The 17-year-old will not be allowed to vote for the State Central Committee candidates or any questions or issues on the ballot.