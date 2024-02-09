Several weekly story times now available at BBL

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Branch Library recently increased its number of weekly story times available to better meet the needs of the community. There are now five unique story times on different days and times of the week at the library, 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville.

“We sent out a survey last year and the feedback strongly indicated that our patrons would like to have more and a wider variety of story time options. We’re hoping these new offerings will help people find a story time that meets their needs and as always, we’re open to feedback and suggestions,” explained Brookville library manager Damian Kristof, “Look forward in Spring to the startup of our Kindergarten Club and Story Times in the Parks coming this summer.”

Play and Learn Story Times are on Mondays from 10-10:30 a.m. for children ages 2-4 years old and their adults to take part in a fun active half hour filled with books, music, movement and sensory play with Miss Sara.

Tuesdays from 10-10:45 a.m. bring Mother Goose on the Loose, an award-winning program, for Babies and Toddlers from birth to 36 months accompanied by their adult. This literacy-based story time, facilitated by Miss Amanda, uses music, rhymes, stories, and more to stimulate the learning process for babies and toddlers.

Miss Teresa meets with preschoolers ages 3-5 and their adults for Preschool Story Times on Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. for stories, songs and learning activities. This program is designed to develop the language, literacy, and social skills preschoolers needs for success at school.

Movers and Shakers Story Times with Miss Jeri is an active half hour recommended for kids ages 1-4 years and their adult to shake it together! Scheduled on Thursdays from 10-10:30 a.m. this early literacy-based program features music, dancing, rhymes, stories and movement.

Also, on Thursdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. are Family Story Times with Miss Teresa. These are for families to enjoy quality time with books, songs, and activities that children and caregivers can enjoy together. The program is geared towards K-3rd graders, but children of all ages and their families are welcome.

Registration is not required for any of these story times.

One Thursday evening per month the library hosts a Paws to Read Story Time when Couper, a Golden Retriever, gets the chance to meet kids and listen to stories during the event. Families have the opportunity to register for one of four individual one-on-one reading sessions the certified therapy dog affiliated with the Miami Valley Pet Therapy Association (MVPTA).

A whole-group story time is presented halfway through the sessions and those who aren’t able to read to Couper are welcome to attend the story time. Couper will be available to pet and love on during that time frame.

The next Paws to Read Story Time is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 8, beginning at 6 p.m.

There are only four sessions available to read to Couper so register in advance online at daytonmetrolibrary.org on the Brookville Branch Events tab, call 937-463-2665 or at the library.

For information on these or other library programs please visit daytonmetrolibrary.org