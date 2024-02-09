Trail 4th at Blazer Invite, Toschlog wins invidual title

NEW PARIS — National Trail’s wrestling team finished sixth at its own Blazer Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 3.

The Blazers tallied 97 points and had one individual champion, two runners-up and a fourth-place finish.

Springfield Shawnee finished atop the 19-team field with 200 points. Fairborn was second with 147.5 followed by Middletown Madison (142), Campbell County (116) and Carroll (105) to round out the top five.

Junior Henry Toschlog was the lone Blazer champion winning the 157-pound weight class with a pin of No. 2 seed Cody Clark of Madison in 1 minute, 39 seconds.

Toschlog, the No. 1 seed opened the tournament with a pin of Tyler Mitchell of Springboro in 3:01. In the semifinals he defeated Mason Landon of Fairborn, 8-2.

At 132 pounds, junior Zack Creager placed second, falling to No. 2 seed Hunter O’Dell of Greenon in the final by fall in 2:24.

Creager, the No. 1 seed, won his first three matches all by pin. In his first match he defeated Angelique Uwase of Meadowdale in 14 seconds. In the quarterfinals, he pinned Jason Juelg of Roger Bacon in 46 seconds and in the semifinals, he pinned No. 4 seed Landon Wagner of Arcanum in 2:37.

Junior James Baker finished second at 285 pounds.

Baker, the No. 1 seed, fell to No. 3 seed Lucas Ward of Springboro in the final by fall in 2:41.

Baker opened the tournament with a pin of Lachin Kochaliyev of Springboro in 1:21. In the quarterfinals, he pinned Marco Keferl of Carroll in 4:46. In the semifinals, he defeated Max Angell of Springboro, 3-2.

At 165, unseeded Gavin Vance battled his way to a fourth-place finish.

Vance won his first-round match by pin in 57 seconds over Ethan Turner of Greenon.

Vance fell in his quarterfinal match before winning three straight to reach the podium.

National Trail is scheduled to compete at the Western Ohio Athletic Conference tournament on Saturday, Feb. 17 at Preble Shawnee High School.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.