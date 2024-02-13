Editor’s note: Organizations in The Register-Herald’s coverage area are encouraged to submit scheduled events and news for the weekly News Briefs. Items can be emailed to [email protected]. Deadline for inclusion in the Wednesday edition is 5 p.m. the Friday prior; deadline for inclusion in the Saturday edition is 5 p.m. the Wednesday prior. Items are published as space allows until the date of events has passed, or for ongoing listings, until removal is requested.

PCMHRB Finance Committee meeting

Preble County Mental Health & Recovery Board’s Finance Committee will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 4:30 p.m. at 100 E Somers Street Eaton. Visit the website at www.pcmhrb.org for meeting information. Meetings are open to the public. If interested in attending meeting or for more information, contact [email protected]

MHRB Behavioral Health/Outreach Committee meeting

The Preble County Mental Health and Recovery Board’s Behavioral Health/Outreach Committee will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 5:30 p.m. at 100 E Somers Street Eaton. Visit the website at www.pcmhrb.org for meeting information. Meetings are open to the public. If interested in attending meeting or for more information, contact [email protected]

Preble County MHRB meeting

The Preble County Mental Health and Recovery Board meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 26, at 6:30 p.m. at 100 E Somers Street. Visit the website at www.pcmhrb.org for meeting information. Meetings are open to the public. If interested in attending meeting or for more information, contact [email protected].

TCN online kindergarten registration

Tri-County North Local Schools will be holding online kindergarten registration for the 2024-2025 school year beginning Monday, Feb. 26, and through Friday, March 8. Visit the website at www.tcnschools.com and click on the “Student Registration” tab to begin the enrollment process through Final Forms. 2024-2025 kindergartners must be five years old on or before Aug. 1, 2024. The week of March 11, parents will receive an email through Final Forms to sign up for an appointment to bring in required documentation. Documentation drop off will be by appointment the week of March 18-22 and will be held in the TCN District Office. The following must be submitted for all new students:

• A certified birth certificate from the Health Department (note a hospital birth record is not acceptable.)

• Original copies of any child custody orders, decree or modifications of orders relevant to the child

• Physician’s immunization records

• Three forms of proof of residency (refer to www.tcnschools.com for a complete list of acceptable forms of proof of residency)

Call 937-962-2671, extension 1001, with any questions regarding kindergarten registration.

BOE logic and accuracy testing

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct the March 19, 2024 Primary logic and accuracy testingof the electronic pollbooks on Monday, March 4 and Tuesday, March 5. This testing will also be conducted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Preble County Courthouse.

Weather Spotter Training scheduled

Weather Spotter Training, free and open to the public, will be held on Monday, March 11, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., at the Preble County Fairgrounds Expo Expansion Center. The training includes storm ingredients, characteristics of severe storms, anatomy of a storm, super-cell storms and rotation, and more. This training is hosted by the Preble County EMA, Darke County EMA, and Wayne County EMA and will be taught by instructors from the National Weather Service Wilmington Office. Register athttp://tinyurl.com/ycycpej5.

Mental Health First Aid-Youth Training

PCMHRB is hosting a Youth Mental Health First Aid training on Thursday, March 14. Youth Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) teaches how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders in youth ages 6-18. The training is from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and lunch will be provided. For more information or to register visit https://www.pcmhrb.org/mental-health-first-aid.html or email [email protected].

Parkinson’s exercise class

A new session of Parkinson’s Fit Club exercise class are being held each Wednesday at the Earl Heck Center, 201 N. Main St., Englewood. Classes run from 12:15-1 p.m. These classes are taught by Physical Therapists from Kettering Health’s NeuroRehab and Balance Center and are designed to empower people with Parkinson’s Disease to fight back against the disease with specific exercises to counteract movement challenges experienced by those with Parkinson’s. Classes are tailored for different levels of fitness and Parkinson’s symptoms. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. Through the support of the Parkinson’s Foundation, these classes are offered for free. For more information, call 937-401-7512.