Eaton tops TVS; falls to Waynesville and Shawnee

EATON — Eaton’s Ramy Ahmed scored a career-high 34 points to lead the Eagles to a 59-39 win over visiting Twin Valley South Tuesday, Feb. 6.

The achievement came on a night in which Eaton celebrated its six seniors – Ahmed, Chris Atkins, Dominick Gramaglia, Trey Harding, Leslie Orr and Quentin Peach — on their final home game.

Eaton trailed 12-9 after one but battled back to take a one-point lead into halftime, 23-22.

The Eagles outscored South 36-17 in the second half.

Ahmed scored 20 of his points in the second half, including 15 in the fourth quarter. Orr finished with nine.

For South, Jace Thuma led the way with 13 points and five rebounds. Chandler Ulrich scored 10 and Trent Ray added nine.

On Friday, Eaton traveled to Waynesville and suffered a 57-37 setback. Aaron Rogers led the way with 10 points and four rebounds, while Connor Bach added seven points.

The Eagles were outscored 28-13 in the second half.

Eaton closed out the week with a trip to rival Preble Shawnee on Saturday.

After trailing 24-16 after the opening quarter, Eaton had trouble stopping the Arrows, mainly Mason Shrout.

The Arrows tallied 30 second quarter points to take a 54-27 halftime lead as Shrout scored 31 of his game-high 38 points in the first half.

Eaton was led by Ahmed, who scored 14 points. Rogers finished with 10. Gramaglia added nine and Bach finished with eight.

Eaton (8-13, 2-9 SWBL) will close out the regular season with a trip to Middletown Madison on Friday, Feb. 16.

South, which lost to Tri-Village 81-41 on Friday, Feb. 9 and to Miami Valley 62-52 on Saturday, is now 4-16 overall and 2-7 in the WOAC.

The Panthers were scheduled to play Mississinawa Valley on Tuesday, Feb. 13 and will host Bradford on Friday, Feb. 16 to wrap up the regular season.