TCN FFA members receive Gold ratings

Bondurant Harris Banks McKinley

LEWISBURG — Tri-County North officials send congratulation to TCN MVCTC FFA, as all the chapter’s officers who have books received gold ratings on their officer’s books recently at the Regional FFA Evaluations.

They will be recognized on stage at the Ohio State FFA Convention this coming spring.

The officers are Anna Harris, reporter; Lily McKinley, secretary and Leanna Banks, treasurer.

Member Mady Bondurant competed in the Preble County Sub-District Public Speaking CDE contest. She had to memorize and recite back the FFA Creed. She also had to answer questions from the judges. Bondurant represented the chapter well and is extended congratulations as well.