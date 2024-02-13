Winter forestry hike at PCHS

EATON — The Preble County Historical Society and Nature Reserve kicked off the year on Saturday, Feb. 10, with a conservation event. The event was a winter forestry hike led by Miami University’s Savannah Ballweg. Ballweg previously worked for the Preble County Soil and Water Conservation District. The group hiked the yellow trail at PCHS which runs along Aukerman Creek. There are five hiking trails totaling a little over 7 miles at PCHS. The blue trail is titled the Enchanted Storybook Trail featuring kiosks with pages from a book chosen by the Preble County Library District. The trails are open 7 days a week from dawn until dusk. Dogs are welcome while on a leash. The address is 7693 Swartsel Road, Eaton.