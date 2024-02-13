TourismOhio launches 2024 solar eclipse sites

Eclipse trip planning just got easier with the help of TourismOhio’s new landing pages for each county who will be able to take in the Monday, April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse. Preble County Convention & Visitors Bureau is providing information and promotion for the several activities scheduled across the county April 6-8, and the Preble County landing page created by TourismOhio will link visitors to the local information. Submitted | TourismOhio

OHIO & PREBLE COUNTY — With two months until the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse, TourismOhio last week launched an all-new Total Solar Eclipse map to make planning for the event in Ohio even easier. The site includes links to the information available from the Preble County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“We are excited to welcome eclipse enthusiasts to our great state,” said Governor Mike DeWine in a media release last week. “In Ohio, there’s far more to see and do beyond watching the solar eclipse. There are countless activities and destinations to explore. We encourage travelers to come early and stay late for a full Heart of it All experience.”

The April 8 event will plunge parts of Ohio into total darkness for nearly 5 minutes as the moon passes between the sun and Earth.

Several cities, including communities here in Preble County, are in the path of totality. In total, 55 Ohio counties will experience at least a partial eclipse.

“From state agencies to our local partners, there are many Ohioans working together to ensure that visitors and residents have a safe an enjoyable experience in the Heart of it All,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Department of Development, which over sees the TourismOhio office. “With all there is to experience in Ohio, you can create an unforgettable weekend filled with memories your family will be talking about for years to come.”

The new interactive Total Solar Eclipse Map on Ohio.org helps visitors plan their trip to Ohio with places to watch the eclipse and an interactive list of viewing parties, festivals, and other events happening across the state.

“We’re so excited for the eclipse and to welcome visitors to Ohio and Preble County,” said City of Eaton Community Development Specialist and Preble County Convention & Visitors Bureau Board Secretary. “TourismOhio has provided us a great opportunity to bring awareness to our exciting eclipse events, like the Glow in the Park in Eaton, Diamond Days in Lewisburg, as well as other activities being planned in New Paris, at the Preble County Fairgrounds, and businesses across the area. The state’s Total Solar Eclipse landing page also includes other ideas to create one’s own itinerary for a long weekend in Ohio, which we hope includes watching the eclipse here in Preble County where there are plenty of wide open skies.”

Visitors are encouraged to share their Ohio total solar eclipse memories and adventures on social media with #OhioTheHeartofitAll and #Eclipse2024. The Preble County Convention & Visitors Bureau also encourages promoting Preble County’s theme for the special event with #GetMoonedinPrebleCounty.

Visit the interactive TourismOhio map at https://ohio.org/home/eclipse/preble-county and PCCVB’s Eclipse 2024 pages at https://www.visitpreblecounty.org/2024-solar-eclipse/.