Boys basketball tournament brackets set

Area boys basketball team learned their paths to the state tournament last week. Pictured, Preble Shawnee’s Brody Morton and Eaton’s Ramy Ahmed battle for a loose ball during a game last weekend. Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald

COLUMBUS — The road to the state tournament begins next week for area high school boys’ basketball teams.

This season the Ohio High School Athletic Association used the MaxPreps Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) rankings to determine seedings, unlike years past when coaches voted.

According to the OHSAA, the concept of using RPI to determine seeding was proposed by the Ohio Basketball Coaches Association (OHSBCA) and approved by the OHSAA Board of Directors last fall.

The RPI formula was recommended by the OHSBCA, adopted by the OHSAA and is calculated using scores entered into MaxPreps. The formula is comprised of 40 percent winning percentage, 35 percent opponent’s winning percentage, and 25 percent opponent’s opponent’s winning percentage.

Area teams are set to begin tournament play on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

In Division I, Northmont is the No. 5 seed and will play No. 14 West Carrollton on Friday, Feb. 23 in the North 3 upper bracket first round at Centerville High School. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. The winner will play No. 10 Lebanon in the sectional final on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.

In Division II, Eaton is the No. 14 seed and will play No. 7 Urbana in the first round of the North 3 upper bracket on Tuesday, Feb. 20. The game will be played at Springfield High School with an 8 p.m. tip-off. The winner will meet No. 10 Chaminade Julienne on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

In Division III, National Trail is the No. 18 seed and will play No. 7 Anna in the first round of the North 1 upper bracket on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 5 p.m. The game will be played at Northmont High School. The winner will take on No. 13 Valley View in the sectional final on Thursday, Feb. 22.

In the North 1 lower bracket, Preble Shawnee is the No. 3 seed and will play the winner of No. 17 Stivers and No. 16 Northeastern on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Northmont.

The National Trail/Anna/Valley View winner will play the Preble Shawnee/Stivers/Northeastern winner in the district semifinals on Thursday, Feb. 29 at 6 p.m.

In the North 4 lower bracket No. 5 Brookville will play No. 9 Jamestown Greeneview in the sectional final on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at Vandalia-Butler High School. The winner advances to the district semifinals, set for Saturday, March 2, to play either No. 4 Carlisle, No. 8 Miami East or No.12 Dixie.

In Division IV, Twin Valley South is the No. 18 seed and will play No. 10 Jackson Center in the first round of the North 2 lower bracket at Piqua High School on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 5:30 p.m. The winner will play either No. 5 Legacy Christian or No. 15 Covington in the sectional final on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

In the North 3 upper bracket, Tri-County North, the No. 26 seed, will play either No. 1 Russia or No. 23 Yellow Springs in the sectional final on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. The game will be played at Troy High School. The winner will play in the district semifinal on Friday, March 1 at 6 p.m.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.